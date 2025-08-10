Ayesha Curry Reveals Stephen Curry’s Contribution in Special Dinner Night After Surprise Offseason Gift

Michael Jordan’s got his cigars. Dwyane Wade’s swirling his wine. And Steph Curry? He’s serving up bourbon with that smooth MVP flair. Now here’s where Ayesha, Curry’s wife, steps in—she’ll hype his liquor like a pro, and then might casually reach for a bottle from another label. Bold move, right? But hey, it’s all in the family, and when the glasses are clinking, she’s still making sure Steph’s spotlight stays bright.

“Getting some rest, then spending time with my family, being a human being at some point, but these opportunities are opportunities that are exciting.” That’s been Stephen Curry’s mantra lately—and honestly, it seems he’s living it. He’s been married to the professional league for 16 years, but off the court, it’s Ayesha Curry who’s been holding it down through those grueling NBA days. Their love story? Total fairytale vibes. They’ve known each other since their teen years, reconnected in 2008, tied the knot three years later, and never looked back. Fourteen years of marriage later, they’re still finding ways to toss playful jabs at each other’s contributions.

Case in point—Ayesha recently hopped on Instagram to share a peek at their dinner, writing, “Dinner last night. Braised cabbage, short ribs using @domainecurrywine, Gruyere mashed potatoes and roasted parsnips. and an apple spiced bourbon cocktail using @gentlemanscutbourbon.” It was the perfect double shoutout—to her own wine label and Steph’s bourbon company—like the ultimate power couple flex.

And then came Steph’s big moment. His grand contribution for the night? Simply enjoying the food and snapping a few aesthetic pics. Yep, that’s it. But Ayesha still tagged him and gave him picture credit for what might be the most appetizing dinner you’ve ever seen.

That post gave a quiet nod to the story behind her wine label. Back in 2015, over a family dinner and a birthday toast, Ayesha and her sister-in-law Sydel Curry-Lee came up with an idea that blended their love for wine with their love for the women who shaped them. That’s how Domaine Curry was born—rooted in the values from Proverbs 31: sisterhood, empowerment, legacy, and self-determination. They even gave it a name—Femme 31—and turned it into a symbol, a forever-burning lamp, now proudly on their wine packaging.

At its heart, Domaine Curry is all about honoring the mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, and daughters—past, present, and future—who define the Curry family’s story. And when it came time to grow, they partnered with The Prisoner Wine Company, keeping it women-led and mission-driven. It’s wine with a whole lot of heart… and a whole lot of meaning. And if we’ve learned anything from the Currys, it’s that liquor might just be their love language—especially if Steph’s “real” contribution is anything to go by.

When it comes to bourbon, Curry knows his pour

Steph Curry might be the Baby-faced Assassin on the court, but at home? He’s all about being the family guy. That’s why basketball and family are his main focus these days. And recently, he gave Ayesha a little surprise that fit perfectly into their shared love for good food and good liquor. It happened during a not-so-surprise pop-up at Whole Foods in Napa, where the butcher had been marinating beef in Steph’s Gentlemen’s Cut Bourbon for—wait for it—26 days. “I’m not going to mess it up, I’m going to let her ride,” Steph laughed, already picturing Ayesha working her magic in the kitchen.

If you know Ayesha, you know she’s a cook-cook. She’s got her own shows, cookbooks, and restaurants, and even Lindsay Lohan once admitted she’s “nervous” cooking around her best friend Ayesha, saying, “She’s a cook-cook. I’m like a mom-at-home-cook.” So, Steph playing it safe and leaving the marinated beef in her hands? Smart move. And honestly, it’s kind of their thing—she’s the queen of the kitchen, and he’s the guy who brings home the bourbon.

Of course, Gentlemen’s Cut isn’t just something Steph sips—it’s his business. His partner John Schwartz says, “He comes to the distillery, drives the forklift, drills the barrels, participates in the blending, helps with the marketing and the sales.”

So when he shows up at these pop-ups, it’s not just for the fans—it’s because he’s literally been part of the process from start to finish. But on this particular day, it was also about bringing home a story (and some seriously marinated beef) to the one person who appreciates it just as much as he does. In the Curry household, bourbon might just be a love language.