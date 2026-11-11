Ayesha Curry Reveals Stephen Curry’s Secret Pre-Game Superstitions Amid Warriors’ Red Hot Winning Streak

It’s always a wonder how gnawing on a mouthguard creates Stephen Curry’s effortless shooting and calm demeanor on the court. But the Golden State Warriors superstar is a well-known creature of habit. Behind closed doors, the 4x NBA champion is apparently much stricter about his game-day routine to ensure everything goes his way. We have eyewitness accounts of his superstition-driven quirks from the most credible source, Ayesha Curry herself.

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During a recent promotional appearance on NBC’s TODAY Show, Craig Melvin brought up the big trope about superstitions and luck in Second Chance Holiday, Ayesha Curry’s first leading role in Roku Channel’s feature film. She told the hosts that she’s far from her on-screen character. But she had enough reference material to portray it in her husband’s strict pre-game routines.

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“I’m not superstitious at all. But my husband, Stephen, he definitely is,” Ayesha shared on the morning show. “He has his pre-game things, and everything has to [fit], the nap is at a certain time and yeah…”

When Melvin remarked, “So Steph is, he’s a superstitious fellow,” Ayesha confirmed, “To an extent, yes.”

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Considering that Steph is on a scoring tear to take the Warriors on an eight-game winning streak, Melvin was us requesting, “Whatever he’s been doing, just have him keep doing it.”

The same winning superstitions helped Ayesha, too.

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Spoiler alert!

Ayesha’s character, Chelsey, is a dating expert with a ‘curse,’ so to speak: she always gets dumped before the holidays. So Chelsey follows the old holiday romcom playbook of catching up with the one that got away.

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While the plot leans heavily on holiday-magic tropes, in reality, she needed a little extra inspiration. Ayesha admitted that channeling her husband’s obsessive scheduling and game-day preparation gave her unique insights into her character. “I had some inspiration for my character from him.”

Discussing her leading role in the Roku original holiday romcom Second Chance Holiday, which dropped last week and went viral for her on-screen chemistry with co-star Matthew Daddario, Ayesha contrasted her own laid-back personality with her husband’s rigid game-day rituals.

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While they didn’t touch on the drama surrounding the on-screen kiss, she revealed that hers and Steph’s shared love for entertainment is a big part of their recent joint ventures.

The power couple manages to balance a massive entertainment footprint with productions like the animated movie GOAT and the musical The Lost Boys, alongside Steph Curry’s elite professional sports career and Ayesha’s lifestyle businesses.

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As co-producers of the recent Broadway production The Lost Boys, Ayesha described the immersive experience of working behind the scenes.

“Both Steph and I have been bitten by the Broadway bug, and it’s just been incredible working with the cast and crew of The Lost Boys,” Ayesha said. “You haven’t seen it yet; you have to go see it this holiday season… We kind of immersed ourselves this entire summer, and so it’s a part of our lives now.”

When Melvin pressed the couple on how they manage to find the time to juggle film premieres, Broadway productions, and family life, Ayesha offered a candid outlook.

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“We don’t. You know what, life is short. I feel like just do the things. I hear that the second you slow down is when the body starts to, like, give way, and the aging – aging is going to happen regardless, but so it’s like just keep – we got to keep going, keep energized.”

That relentless work ethic translates directly to the hardwood as Stephen Curry embarks on his milestone 18th NBA season with the Warriors. Addressing whether the veteran guard still feels preseason jitters after nearly two decades in the league, Ayesha noted that his unmatched preparation keeps the nerves at bay.

“Oh, I think there’s always that, especially like on opening night and all that kind of stuff,” Ayesha explained. “But he’s prepared himself so well. I don’t know a single person that works harder than he does, and so as we can see so far in the season, that’s paying off.”

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Curry’s intense work ethic and strict pre-game superstitions are clearly fueling the Warriors’ recent 8-3 record. He’s even averaging 30.6 PPG and shooting 50.3% from the field.

The literal warmth his hot-hand shooting brings to their household during the cold months even allowed his wife to close her interview with a joke: “We didn’t even have to turn the heat on for the whole house. He’s doing that.”