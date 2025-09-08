Ayesha Curry’s US Open Moment Shows Clear Rule Violation Amid Public Backlash

As USTA’s Nicole Kankam once said about the US Open, “We are at the center of culture and celebrity, and we are an event that has cache.” Therefore, as reportedly expected, the 2025 US Open brought in a throng of big names to the Arthur Ashe Stadium, from politicians like President Donald Trump to longtime tennis enthusiasts like Ben Stiller. It also marked the first public appearance of Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, together since the duo had embarked on different trips a few weeks ago. Social media is filled with posts of the duo at the US Open, with Ayesha herself sharing a few highlights. However, one of them did end up capturing a rule violation—but not by who you might think.

In the Instagram story Ish shared with her 7.9 million followers, she was watching the game from a seat that was right near the ledge before the tennis court. However, amidst the view of the tennis court, the crowd, and the snacks on Ayesha’s lap, eagle-eyed fans would have noticed something else. The photo shared by Ayesha showed a silver-coloured purse placed on the ledge on Ayesha’s right side. A notice on Ayesha’s left side clearly stated, “Please do not put items on the ledge”.

Judging from all the other photos we saw of Ayesha Curry at the 2025 US Open, it can be safely presumed that the silver-coloured purse was not hers. After all, she was seen arriving at the famed tennis tournament carrying a brown-coloured bag. Steph himself was not carrying any additional purse of Ayesha’s, and neither was the Golden State Warriors star’s father, Dell Curry. From the looks of it, it wasn’t Ayesha Curry who violated the rule at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It still begs the question as to who it was. From another one of Ayesha Curry’s Instagram stories in the same thread, we know that the woman sitting on the right side of her was a social media user by the name of “___raiiney”. She and Ayesha had posed with their glasses, and the silver purse was visibly in front of “___raiiney”. Later, “___raiiney” posed for a photo in her hotel room, and the silver-coloured purse was visibly with her.

The same prevented the 36-year-old from facing further backlash. Mrs Curry already had her fair share of the same over the last few days.

Ayesha Curry received criticism over Stephen Curry confession: “why broadcast it”

A few weeks ago, Ayesha Curry appeared for an interview on the famed ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast. During the discussion with host Alex Cooper, she revealed that she liked the Warriors star right from the start, from when she got to know him during the duo’s high school days, but she didn’t think the duo would be a couple. Additionally, she also highlighted that she didn’t want kids at the start, and only thought of herself as “a career girl”.

To top it off, she discussed Stephen Curry’s basketball aspirations at his young age by stating that “Like I…. he said he wanted to be a high school basketball coach. Like, I thought, I thought I was going to be like the girl out there getting it”.

A few weeks after the interview went up, an Instagram account by the name of ‘celebritywordd’, which boasts over 337,000 followers, put out a post. Highlighting a clip from Ayesha’s interview, the netizen kicked things off by saying “Ladies, we need some clarity on this one 👀”, and then asking “Why does Ayesha Curry feel the need to go on a public platform and admit that she “wasn’t into” Steph at first and even “hated” the idea of him chasing basketball—only for him to become the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history? She said she thought he’d just be a high school coach while she would be the one shining”.

The netizen understood that the actress/entrepreneur was entitled to her feelings, but still asked, “Why broadcast it in a way that downplays or belittles him? Why openly express disdain for a man who not only proved her wrong but also provides a life most people could only dream of, all while being one of the best to ever play the game? Aren’t those the types of conversations that should stay private—or at least be handled in therapy?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD | CELEBRITY NEWS | ENTERTAINMENT | GOSSIP | EXCLUSIVES (@celebritywordd)

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Several people in the comments section agreed with the netizen. Remarks like, “Why even say this out loud? Smh🤦🏽‍♀️”, and “Steph could’ve done wayyyyyyyy better 😂” soon filled up the comments section.

The post showed us that the backlash against Ayesha Curry has continued on even after weeks. Fortunately, she avoided adding on to it by not putting her purse on the ledge.