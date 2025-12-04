Ayesha Curry Sends Message to Seth After Warriors Debut Stuns NBA World

The Curry brothers are teammates for the first time in over a decade, but a reunion on the hardwood is pending. While Stephen Curry works out the quad injury, his brother suited up for the Golden State Warriors for the first time. After the kind of rollercoaster career Seth Curry has had, this was a true emotional moment. His sister-in-law knew that all too well. Ayesha had some profound words for him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After getting waived right before training camp, Curry was re-signed by the Warriors on a one-year contract on Monday. He made his debut before the home crowd the next day. Playing against a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder was a tough challenge, but the sharpshooter had a solid 18 minutes, scoring 14 points, with two rebounds and two assists.

The Dubs lost 112-124, but Curry didn’t dwell on the loss. The guard expressed his overwhelming emotion of playing in the Bay in an Instagram post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Felt Like Home! Thankful to be back out there on the big stage. 🙏” he wrote in the caption.

Among the many fans celebrating his Warriors debut was his sister-in-law. Ayesha wasted no time, sharing his post with a heartfelt message.

“Very exciting! Very well deserved. Very cool. Let’s gooooo @sdotcurry @calliecurry Whole fam locked in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

If Ayesha’s this excited about his first day with the franchise, we can’t wait for her reaction when her better half, Stephen Curry, shares the floor with him!

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Why is Seth Curry’s Warriors debut a huge milestone for the family?

To go along with the words of appreciation for Dub Nation, Seth dropped pictures from his first time playing in the Chase Center in Warriors colors. That included his #31 jersey, a number right after Stephen Curry’s, his shootaround, walking into the arena in his minimal tunnel fashion, and sharing the floor with Jimmy Butler (who got injured mid-game). This came after a very dramatic journey.

The younger Curry brother went undrafted in the 2013 NBA draft and was signed by the Warriors, who already had one championship-grade Curry. Seth then spent a decade hopping between the Santa Cruz Warriors and other NBA teams. But never got to play alongside his brother…

ADVERTISEMENT

In reality, he’s resisted the idea of teaming up for the longest time. The reason is straightforward; he wanted to forge his own path.

The Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks sought the 35-year-old for his three-point shooting, but injuries hampered his journey. Curry spent last season with the Charlotte Hornets, where he led the league in 3-point accuracy (45.6%)!

USA Today via Reuters Jan 15, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry (30) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Seth Curry’s no slouch from the arc, he just didn’t get to build a decorated resume.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Warriors signed him this offseason, it was supposed to change that. Not only was it a reunion with his brother for the first time in their professional careers, but Curry was also finally going to play for the team that picked him among the leftovers of the 2013 draft class.

For a month, even that almost didn’t happen. The Warriors had to clear cap space for more necessary signings like Al Horford. The plan was always to snag the younger Curry back. That only happened when the team was down Horford, Curry (No. 30), De’Anthony Melton, and Trayce Jackson Davis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seth Curry had an impressive game despite the loss. On the other hand, his brother has been ruled out for at least three more games. So, Seth will likely expect to see more minutes in the upcoming clashes. But that also means we’ll have to wait for Ayesha’s appreciation post until the brothers’ debut together.

Fun fact: The last time the Curry brothers wore the same uniform, they were in high school at Charlotte Christian.