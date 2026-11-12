Ayesha Curry Sends Message to Stephen Curry After Warriors Star Torches Ex-Players For Disrespecting Her

Trying to drive a wedge between Stephen Curry and his wife has always been a losing game. After a wave of former athletes turned Ayesha’s latest career milestone into cheap podcast fodder, the Warriors superstar uncharacteristically spoke up and shut it down. Now, Ayesha has broken her silence on social media, turning a celebratory night out into a heartfelt tribute to the man who never stops having her back.

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Taking to Instagram following a special screening of her new Roku romantic comedy, Second Chance Holiday, Ayesha soaked in the milestone moment while giving her husband his flowers.

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“Had the best time last night at the Second Chance Holiday screening! Thank you to @therokuchannel for taking such great care of us. Dream come true,” Ayesha said on Instagram.

“@stephencurry30 as always you make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world… because I am.”

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Wearing a silver dress, Ayesha shared several pictures from the screening, including one that showed her FaceTiming Steph. The Warriors superstar had a huge smile on his face as he watched his wife celebrate the occasion.

While her post was primarily about the movie and the special evening, her heartfelt message to Steph carried additional significance.

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Ayesha has faced immense criticism for her kissing scene with Matthew Daddario in Second Chance Holiday. Former athletes such as Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young, LeSean McCoy, and Emmanuel Acho slammed her for acting in the film and doing the kissing scene.

“This is crazy,” McCoy said. “I’ve seen a while ago where she keeps saying how she wants more attention, and how girls throw themselves at him and she still just wants to feel like she’s wanted. Did she say that before? We getting carried away though now. Now you want us to see kissing a dude?”

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Amid all of the backlash, Ayesha stayed quiet. However, her husband Steph came to her defense, calling out Arenas, Young, Acho, and more for their criticism.

Curry also stated that such criticism showcases how women are viewed, and slammed commenters for being ignorant.

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“Something that kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do.”

Curry stated that he and Ayesha generally stay quiet in the face of criticism. But he didn’t like how his wife’s big achievement was becoming a podcast topic. Especially since it was her first leading role.

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Steph’s words seemed to get through to the people involved, with Acho sharing a loud apology. Young and Arenas also stepped up with apologies, although Gil stated his words weren’t meant to offend.

Against that backdrop, Ayesha’s latest Instagram post feels particularly meaningful. Rather than directly addressing the criticism or engaging in another round of public exchanges, she chose to celebrate her movie.

While doing so, she didn’t forget to acknowledge the person who stood up for her when the conversation became personal.

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Her FaceTime picture also offered a glimpse of the couple’s relationship away from the cameras and podcasts. Steph’s reaction to seeing his wife dressed up for the occasion was a reminder that, regardless of what outsiders had to say, the two remained firmly in each other’s corner.

For Ayesha, Second Chance Holiday represents a dream come true and another step in her acting career. For Steph, supporting that dream appears to be just as important as standing up for her when others attempt to undermine it.

The criticism may have turned her movie into a much bigger talking point than expected. However, Ayesha’s message made one thing clear: she knows exactly who has her back. And after Steph’s emphatic response to his critics, she ensured he knew how much that support meant to her.