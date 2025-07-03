Ayesha Curry Sends Warm 1-Word Message to Stephen Curry Amid $5M Financial Setback

Is there something special about Thursday? Because it’s surely not a random one in the Curry household. It feels like Canon’s 7th birthday has brought out all the love stored in Ayesha Curry’s heart and spiked it tenfold. Of course, her husband, Stephen Curry, also joined the party and penned down a heartfelt note for his son. But Ayesha went all-out with her feelings on social media, and it wasn’t limited to her son’s birthday.

Ayesha shared a carousel of photos featuring her family members. The four kids, Steph, and of course, herself. Caught in 3:2 frames of grainy feels and Polaroid vibes, the 36-year-old mother of four, captioned her post: Us on film. However, this isn’t where everything stopped for the boss lady of Sweet July.

Once again, Ayesha Curry took to her IG Story. Only this time, it wasn’t Riley, Ryan, birthday boy Canon, or baby Caius taking center stage. It was Stephen Curry, the Golden Boy of the Bay, the love of her life. Caught in another moment where Steph donned a white t-shirt with a blue-black plaid shirt on. His signature cap to complete the simple look, Ayesha, with her head on his shoulder, was all smiles and love.

She captioned her Story: LOML @stephencurry30. That’s it. One word and nothing else. Well, it feels like eternity has passed since Steph and Ayesha have been together. Interestingly enough, the couple will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on July 30. So maybe it’s the pre-anniversary effect that’s taking over Ayesha so deeply.

Meanwhile, a little financial trouble has come up for Stephen Curry. It’ll be too much of a stretch to guess that such matters would affect the celebration at home. However, this turn of events has not only affected Curry’s payday check but also many like him in the league. So, what’s going on?

Amidst Ayesha Curry’s love note, Stephen Curry loses millions

The NBA’s financial tides have shifted, and players are paying the price. For the 2024–25 season, league revenue fell short, pulling basketball-related income to $10.25 billion. As a result, over $480 million is being clawed back from players through the escrow fund. Athletes will retain just 90.9 percent of their salaries. The collective bargaining agreement demands a 10 percent salary holdback to maintain a strict 51 percent revenue share for the players.

Stephen Curry, who leads the earnings chart at $55.8 million, will see $5.1 million slip away. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic follow, each surrendering $4.7 million. Bradley Beal loses $4.6 million, and Kevin Durant falls behind by $4.5 million. For a player on a $20 million contract, the season ends with $18.2 million before taxes or agent cuts. Of the escrow, 91 percent heads to teams. Just 9 percent trickles back to players, significantly shifting the balance.

This setback is rooted in deeper issues. A rocky local media scene, along with small-market teams dominating the playoffs, thinned postseason gates. In contrast, players enjoyed nearly full payouts in 2022–23 when revenues soared. Now, they face one of the system’s harsher corrections since its 1999 debut. However, hope is high. With a $154.6 million salary cap set for 2025–26 and a $76 billion media deal inked with NBC, ESPN, and Amazon, full salaries are expected to return.

So while Ayesha Curry was busy showering love and film rolls on her LOML, the NBA was quietly dipping into his paycheck. Stephen Curry may have lost $5.1 million to the league’s giant escrow jar, but at home, he’s rich in all the ways that count. The numbers may wobble, the cap may rise, but love? That’s locked in. And come July 30, it’s anniversary season—with or without the millions.