Ayesha Curry Shares Heartfelt Message to Lindsay Lohan on Special Day Amid Godparents Confession

There’s no chill when your best friend gets a year older—only chaos, candles, and big feelings. You try to play it cool, but your heart throws glitter anyway. That’s the magic of real friendship. And when it’s Ayesha Curry celebrating Lindsay Lohan? Expect more than just a birthday wish. She wrapped emotion in effort and sealed it with love. And, of course, she went all out.

Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry aren’t just co-stars in Netflix’s *Irish Wish*—they’re real-life besties with a bond that spills off the screen. When they’re not lighting up scenes, they’re out on double dates with their husbands, Bader Shammas and Steph Curry. Between laughs, baby Luai cuddles, and shared desserts, it’s clear their friendship sparkles just as much behind the scenes.

Now, on Wednesday, Lohan turned 39. The Mean Girls actress had Ayesha take over her IG Story just to express love and gratitude. Sharing a selfie, featuring Lindsay and herself, Mrs. Cury added an endearing note.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to my sweet @lindsaylohan… another blessed year around the sun. ☀️”

Ayesha Curry’s return to acting in Netflix’s Irish Wish wasn’t just a role—it was a full-circle moment. Years ago, she left North Carolina chasing Hollywood dreams. But life, love, and new chapters took over. Then came Los Angeles, the city where she rekindled a spark with an old church friend who happened to love basketball and would later become her husband.

But it took more than nostalgia to bring her back on screen. Lindsay Lohan, already leading the film, saw the dream still flickering in her friend. So, she teamed up with one of Curry’s sisters to make it happen. With their support and warmth, Ayesha stepped back into the spotlight, not with fear, but with joy. And just like that, the actress in her was home again.

Undoubtedly, this is a bond that is deeper than blood. So much so that Stephen Curry and Ayesha are godparents to the Hollywood actress’s son.

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry have the duties of being godparents to Lindsay Lohan’s child

In 2024, Lindsay Lohan lit up The Tonight Show with a revelation that warmed hearts—Ayesha and Steph Curry are the proud godparents of her baby boy, Luai. The bond began thanks to chef Michael Mina, who saw something special brewing. After all, he knew magic when he saw it. And when Lindsay met Ayesha in Dubai, it was an instant connection and lifelong friendship. “We were in Dubai and Michael Mina kept saying to Bader, he was like, ‘You need to introduce Lindsay and Ayesha. I need them to meet,’” the Mean Girls star said to Fallon.

“She happened to be coming to Dubai, and we met, and we just clicked, right off the bat,” Lohan explained. Meanwhile, the Currys, already pros at juggling family and fame, embraced their godparent role with open hearts. After a Warriors game against the Hawks, Steph gifted Luai an autographed jersey with a message that read: “To Luai” and “Your godparents love you!” With that, the love wasn’t just spoken—it was stitched in fabric, framed in memory, and passed on like a legacy wrapped in joy.

Some friendships wear heels, sip lattes, and crown each other godparents. Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry turned a chance meeting into a lifetime bond—fueled by faith, film, and full hearts. From Netflix screens to baby Luai’s jersey, their love shows up everywhere. So, whether it’s birthdays or movie sets, these two prove that real sisterhood always steals the spotlight.