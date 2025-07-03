Ayesha Curry Shares Son Caius’ Transformation in Unfiltered Image After Heartfelt Birthday Message

Love. Laughter. Light. What else do you need to build a home? Every corner echoes with endearing giggles of children. Moments of tussle, because, c’mon, what are siblings without a little tiff now and then? You hear mom calling out for meals, and dad’s busy doing ‘dad things’; truly, what else do you really need? This isn’t a bubble dream, but a reality that Stephen and Ayesha Curry live through every day.

The Curry household, now bustling with four little ones—Riley (12), Ryan (9), Canon, who just turned 7, and baby Caius, who celebrated his first birthday in May—has left basketball fans teary-eyed with joy. Then, on Thursday, Mama Curry, Ayesha, took things a step further as she shared a series of unfiltered moments on her Instagram handle.

A slide of 6 photos that starts with Ayesha, Caius, and Canon enjoying a pool day, ends with Stephen Curry in golf pro mode. In between, there are images of Steph with the kids, a smiling baby Cai possibly walking, with some help, of course! Ayesha Curry looks graceful in a swimsuit and white cap, and Ayesha is again on the golf course. Meanwhile, she captioned: “Us on film.” Each photo seems like one straight from a Fujifilm Instax Polaroid camera.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) Expand Post

It’s no surprise, then, that the mother of four felt particularly emotional on a seemingly ordinary Thursday. After all, her eldest son, Canon—Steph’s mini-me, just turned seven. Naturally, both parents couldn’t resist penning heartfelt notes to their growing boy. Indeed, children seem to grow up in the blink of an eye, don’t they?

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry celebrate Canon’s 7th birthday with heartfelt messages

Canon Jack Curry is a big man now. SEVEN. The same kid who turned back in the turn and said, “Hello, Klay Thompson!” is a big boy, oops, man! Big brother is the word you might be looking for. Therefore, Ayesha Curry went all out on her Instagram on July 2. She shared ‘astronaut’ Canon’s photo, and wrote:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Our Canon Jack turned SEVEN today! 7?! I truly don’t know where the time goes. He is the most, passionate, empathetic and head strong human being I’ve ever met. I can’t believe God blessed me with the privilege of being his mama. 🥰🥹.”

via Imago Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits in the stands with son Canon during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the California Summer League at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

At the same time, Stephen Curry also shared a social media post for his ‘Young Wolf’. He wrote: “My guy CWJC is 7! Laughs, jokes, country & Patwa accents and 1000 “look what I can do”’s a day. We love you Young Wolf.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Seven candles, one wild heart, and a whole lot of love—Canon’s birthday was less party, more poetry. As the Currys soaked in poolside giggles and golf-course grins, time seemed to pause for just a flicker. Yet in that flicker, we saw everything—family, warmth, and the beautiful blur of growing up. With Ayesha’s lens and Steph’s words, Thursday felt like a love letter wrapped in sunlight.