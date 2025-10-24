Ayesha Curry Shows Gratitude to 49ers Star’s Wife for Making Stephen Curry’s 42-Point Night Special

It is all glowing in the Dub Nation after a stretched offseason. Stephen Curry and Co. claimed their second win of the season against the Nuggets last night in a thrilling encounter that saw them come out on top 137-131 in overtime. Curry led the scoring with a staggering 42 points, along with six rebounds and seven assists. As expected after such an incredible performance, the eleven-time All-Star received a lot of support from the stands, especially from his wife, who made Curry’s special night even more special.

Although the cameras might not have spotted her, it seems like Ayesha Curry was inside the Chase Center to witness her husband’s heroic performance. The mother of three posted a story that featured Steph doing his iconic ‘Night Night’ celebration. But that wasn’t the only story she posted to make her husband’s night even more special. Ayesha later put up another story featuring a custom-made Golden State Warriors top.

The 36-year-old put up a story showcasing gratitude toward San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk. Surprised? Well, Kristin was the one who designed this custom piece for Ayesha Curry. “My 1 of 1 from @kristinjuszczyk for tonight’s game 🥹.” Stephen Curry’s wife wrote on her Instagram story. The top featured several details highlighting Ayesha’s Golden State Warriors’ connection. The entrepreneur and Curry’s better half is the newest celebrity to join Kristin’s long list of high-end clients.

USA Today via Reuters May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry

The wife of 49ers superstar Kyle Juszczyk is a well-known fashion designer, and her designs have been previously worn by the likes of Taylor Swift and more. Right now, Juszczyk works for her own brand called ‘Off Season’ in collaboration with British designer Emma Grede.

Nonetheless, it’s great to see Ayesha Curry go to such lengths to support her husband, who is now in his 17th year of his career, and his hoping to win his fifth ring. However, while Ayesha wasn’t spotted during last night’s game, she was spotted on the opening night.

Ayesha Curry makes a special trip to Crypto.com Arena along with her daughter

Well, Thursday night’s outing wasn’t the first one of the season for Ayesha Curry, as Stephen Curry’s wife was in the crowd for the Golden State Warriors’ opening game of the season at the Crypto.com Arena. The Sweet July Skin owner witnessed the Dubs get their first win of the season alongside her eldest daughter, Riley. The 36-year-old took to Instagram to showcase the Curry family’s excitement for Steph’s 17th year in the league, where she posted a few snapshots from the night.

Ayesha Curry’s post featured several lovely selfies with her daughter and other pictures. While those alone made up for an engaging post, it was her caption that was the cherry on top. “Took the big girl to go see Choochie get his first win of the season! We love you @stephencurry30. Year 17 howwwwwww?! Beyond proud,” Ayesha captioned her post and even tagged her husband. The 36-year-old not only congratulated her husband but also expressed how proud she was of her husband’s incredible achievement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Ayesha also mentioned her daughter, with whom she witnessed the Golden State Warriors emerge as winners against a star-studded LA Lakers team. While Curry did not have a massive 42-point night as he did against the Nuggets, the veteran point guard was still quite impactful, scoring 23 points along with four assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the three-point line.

Now, Ayesha will be hoping her husband’s team is able to extend their winning streak to three tonight as they take on Portland. Can they? Well, the record seems to be in their favor!