Ayesha Curry Still in Disbelief as She Gets Emotional Over 7YO Son With Stephen Curry

Trades, free agency, the comings and goings of teammates, and golf (okay, maybe golf) aren’t on Stephen Curry’s priority list on July 2. It’s his son, Canon Jack’s big 7! And it’s making mom, Ayesha, all kinds of emotional. We can’t blame her. Feels like only yesterday this kid was yelling, “Hello, Klay Thompson!” Now Klay’s in Dallas and Canon’s a grown boy with scary handles. His mom’s feeling it the most and it shows.

Amid all the vacation updates, Ayesha Curry was on Instagram pouring her emotions parents feel when their kid is another year older. “Our Canon Jack turned SEVEN today! 7?! I truly don’t know where the time goes.” Same, Ma’am, same.

She further summarized why Canon W. Jack Curry is the most lovable creature we’ve seen. “He is the most, passionate, empathetic and head strong human being I’ve ever met.” And then she’s honest about her disbelief that she’s had seven years and counting with that same human. “I can’t believe God blessed me with the privilege of being his mama. 🥰🥹”

The little love letter from this mom of four accompanied another iconic visual of Canon. The little guy’s in a space suit and jet pack pretending to fly over the couch. The pumpkins in the background tell us this was taken on a Halloween day.

It’s extra emotional for the Curry family who welcomed their fourth child, Caius Chai, in 2024. And Cai’s already a whole year old as of May 11.

Not just Ayesha, but her 7.9 million Instagram followers were just as awed at how big this nugget is. Lindsay Lohan stood out as the doting aunt with her comment – “Happy Birthday Canon!!! ❤️🎂🥳🎊🎉”

To the uninitiated, Lindsay and Canon share the same birthday. The kid who played twins in The Parent Trap turns 39 (now we really can’t believe how time flies)! Ayesha also didn’t forget her longtime friend and mother of her godson, Luai. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my sweet [Lindsay Lohan]… another blessed year around the sun.”

Dad’s yet to respond though. Unless he wants a repeat of what happened in the playoffs.

Canon Curry sulks easy

It was the moment that proved Canon Curry is about the team and not the star player. The Rockets-Warriors rivalry was at its peak in the 2025 playoffs. Despite their poor record against the Dubs, the Warriors forced a Game 7 after being the Warriors in Game 6.

The setback hit at home in the Bay Area. But the loss didn’t sink in until that viral moment after the game. Cameras captured a heartbroken Canon refuse to even look at Steph’s face and sulk hard near his mom. He eventually did let Steph close enough to console him. That snub was added to the library of Canon Curry’s viral moments hall of fame.

Canon got redemption when the Dubs won Game 7. But his dad got injured in the next series and the Timberwolves eliminated Golden State.

Steph’s offseason began from there. After a trip to a beach and also Napa Valley with Ayesha, Curry’s back to his favorite offseason activity – golf. He kicked off the fourth season of the Underrated Golf Tour in Colorado in June. The latest update of the Curry Cup tournament came from Dublin, Ohio.

No public birthday greeting from Stephen Curry to Canon. We assume that he made Canon’s birthday special without publicizing it.