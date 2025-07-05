Ayesha Curry Teases Major Update as Stephen Curry Drops $6M Announcement

The Chef’s backyard is sizzling with action, but he hasn’t picked up a ladle. This time, Ayesha Curry is stirring the pots of suspense, leaving everyone in the shadows. What is she brewing up now? Well, Stephen Curry’s wife has been dropping subtle hints now and then, with her latest secret adventure getaway, which didn’t involve Steph, raising eyebrows. So, what is going on?

Last week, Ayesha, while discussing her postpartum struggles, gave her 7.9 million Instagram followers a hint of something major coming up for her skincare brand, Sweet July Skin. Now, two days ago, the 36-year-old once again took to her IG to share a post with the caption: “It’s about to get juicy. ✨07.12.25✨ Sign up for the details at sweetjulyskin.com.”

Meanwhile, Ayesha Curry once again picked up her phone for a selfie. With her perfect green eyes and what looked like a new haircut, she had a message. Another piece of suspense for her fans, Ayesha dropped the IG Story.

She captioned: “Something I’m extremely proud of is launching soon!!!🥰 Can you guess??😆😆” Look, she might have dropped some more hints here. How? Well, a series of fruit emojis followed this caption. Namely, mango, lemon, melon, pineapple, watermelon, and coconut emojis. So, can we assume that Sweet July Skin is launching something summer special? Something fruity? Well, it seems like a possible assumption.

via Imago Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (right) and his wife Ayesha throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum.

But then, we won’t know anything until Ayesha Curry launches this secret thing. Now, Ayesha’s upcoming launch isn’t the only exciting event happening in the Curry household. You see, the philanthropist couple is back with an interesting activity with Eat. Learn, Play Foundation. It truly takes some mad determination to pour your heart into others. But for Steph and Ayesha, this determination seems boundless.

Amidst Ayesha Curry’s suspense, Stephen Curry drops a major $6 million announcement

In May 2025, the Curry duo was recognized by TIME for their contribution to society through Eat. Learn. Play Foundation. Ayesha and Steph Curry turned a simple spark into a beacon for Oakland’s children. What began as a passion project six years ago now stands honored at the TIME100 Philanthropy Impact Dinner. With grace and grit, Ayesha shared her mission—lifting 11.4 million struggling families. It’s more than giving.

Now, NBC Bay Area reported that for $4,500, you can wine, dine, and vibe with Steph Curry at Cole’s Chop House this July 25. It’s more than dinner—it’s a night fueled by purpose. His Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation has fed 25 million kids, built 17 playgrounds, and raised $6 million. And yes, the bourbon? Straight from Steph’s own barrel.

USA Today via Reuters February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and wife Ayesha Curry (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House.

Thus, the Curry universe is cooking, and every course feels personal. Ayesha Curry is serving secrets with a fruity twist, while Steph Curry brings flavor and purpose to the table—literally. From silent skincare teasers to million-dollar meals, their hearts remain grounded in giving. As the countdown ticks toward July 12 and July 25, one thing’s clear—this power duo keeps rewriting what impact looks like.