Ayesha Curry Teases What’s Next for Stephen Curry as Warriors Extension Talks Loom

As the Golden State Warriors gear up for training camp, Dub Nation is gripped with anxiety. Injuries, a lack of roster moves, and an unresolved contract extension leave the entire fanbase uncertain about Stephen Curry’s remaining championship window. But his wife, Ayesha Curry, has provided fans with a reassuring glimpse into the future of the 2x MVP.

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Ayesha joined her husband at their annual event, the seventh annual Workday Charity Classic at Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club, an event benefiting their Eat. Learn. Play. foundation. While there, Steph and Ayesha connected with NBC Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson. The chef and lifestyle mogul offered a passionate testament to the 38-year-old superstar’s unwavering drive as contract extension talks linger in the background.

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When Johnson asked her for confirmation that The Chef has a few more NBA seasons left in him, Ayesha was unequivocal. “Of course.”

She confirmed that Curry is well-prepared for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign. “Steph is the hardest-working man in the room. He has no days off. He hasn’t stopped since last season ended. He’s ready. He’s ready to get out there. I think we’re going to be in for some fun surprises over the next couple of years.”

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As always, Ayesha’s perspective carries immense weight regarding Steph’s playing career and long-term plans. She dismissed any notion that the 4x champion is contemplating a farewell tour as he enters his 18th NBA season.

Her comments quickly resonated throughout Dub Nation, offering a strong signal that Curry remains hyper-focused on maintaining elite productivity rather than slowing down as he approaches the twilight of his storied career.

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While the couple recently made big moves like shuttering their Bay Area businesses, selling their Atherton mansion and launching new businesses in their native North Carolina, Ayesha’s words make it clear that Steph’s staying in the Bay Area for a long time.

It comes at a time when Stephen Curry officially became eligible to sign a two-year, $136.7 million maximum extension that would run through the 2028-29 season. Given the NBA’s Over-38 rule, he could be playing with the Dubs till he’s 41 (barring the unthinkable trades or retirement).

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For now, Curry remains committed to the Warriors and is simply going with the flow.



“Extension stuff, we’ll figure that out at the right time. But I’m ready for Year 18,” he told Johnson.

He is currently under contract through 2026-27 at $62.6 million annually, keeping him as the league’s highest-paid player. Meanwhile, several reports indicated that owner Joe Lacob and the front office are planning the franchise’s eventual transition beyond the Curry era.



The front office’s insistence on preserving draft capital for the future has left fans irked, but they also don’t want Curry to leave.

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Ayesha’s comments come following a challenging 2025-26 season for Golden State. She’s seen her husband deal with a nagging case of runner’s knee that sidelined him for two months, restricting him to just 43 games.



Despite his individual production remaining stellar, with 26.6 points per game and a 12th All-Star selection, the Warriors finished 37-45. They missed the playoffs after an exit from the play-in tournament against the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors had a pretty quiet offseason. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. added role players Brandon Williams and Georges Niang, along with first-round draft pick Yaxel Lendeborg, but the big-splash move never came. With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody both working their way back from serious injuries, the team is once again leaning on the one guy they always lean on. Stephen Curry. The pressure to keep Golden State relevant in a loaded Western Conference lands, as it so often does, squarely on his shoulders.

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Despite external skepticism surrounding the roster’s ceiling, Curry has maintained complete composure regarding his future.



“There’s no question I want to be here the rest of my career, and I’m pretty sure that’s going to happen,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area. “The deal and the contract stuff will happen at the right time.”

For fans, Ayesha’s hint at “fun surprises” suggests that Curry’s relentless offseason training routine, which has continued nonstop alongside their philanthropic commitments in Oakland, could produce another memorable chapter in his Hall of Fame career as Year 18 approaches.