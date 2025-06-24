Ayesha Curry Turned Into a Spoiled Brat Because of Bay Area’s $113 Billion Industry

“I feel like I can help people keep their family relationships alive and bring people together through food. Who wouldn’t want to do that?” said Ayesha Curry during an interview with BuzzFeed back in 2019. Sure, it is her husband who carries the ‘Chef Curry’ moniker. However, in the basketball star’s household, it is Ayesha who creates magic with food. The Momtrepreneur has a special tie with the culinary industry. Not only did she once invest in her wine brand, she also currently boasts her cookware line, has authored 3 cookbooks, wrote the foreword for 1, hosted her own food show, and boasts her own restaurant chain with celebrity chef Michael Mina.

When looking to maintain a passion like this, one needs something to keep them going. Fortunately, Ayesha has everything available right in the Bay Area. The 36-year-old culinary enthusiast was recently interviewed by People Magazine. Along with discussing Game Day meals for Stephen Curry and her children’s eating habits, Ayesha discussed her relationship with food.

She revealed that she doesn’t have to travel far to explore new things, since the culinary scene in the Bay Area provides them in abundance. With so many options available, Ayesha revealed that she wasn’t hesitant in trying them all. After all, when you command a personal net worth of $50 million, you can afford to spend it on some fine dining to improve your own muse, along with enjoying some good food.

“It’s turned me into an absolute spoiled brat,” Ayesha reportedly joked. “It gave me this playground to truly create new dishes, to develop my palate, and I will forever be grateful to the Bay for that.”

Fans of the FX Show ‘The Bear’ might remember that one episode in which Sydney explores the different restaurants in Chicago to get inspiration for dishes that could be served in the protagonist’s restaurant. Well, what Ayesha is doing is similar to that. Therefore, one hopes that her appetite is stronger, or on the same level, as Sydney’s.

The culinary industry in the Bay Area is no joke. According to reports, it generates around $113 billion on an annual basis. A 2025 study by Clarify Capital named San Francisco America’s food capital’, with Oakland being the first runner-up. San Francisco, followed by Oakland, boasts the highest ratio of mom-and-pop to chain restaurants. On top of that, it also boasts eateries like House of Prime, 7 Adams, and Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, whose fame is worldwide. Just like any other culinary industry in a populous city, the restaurants in the Bay Area were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, low tourism, reported increase in crime rates, etc. Despite that, it continues to thrive and holds a high place in comparison to all other culinary industries in the United States.

One can never boast about being too knowledgeable, as there is always something new to learn. Though Ayesha Curry already has enough experience with food, she is using what is around her surroundings to improve herself.

Being the wife of one of the top basketball players in the world, Ayesha had both financial backing and a high followership, thanks to the Warriors star’s fame and her past work. Two essential components that are needed to create a business in the age of social media. Despite that, Ayesha had to combat her challenges when looking to make a mark in her chosen field.

Ayesha Curry revealed getting support from “bada– women” in a “male-dominated” wine industry

When looking to get into the wine industry, Ayesha decided to bring in some support from her family side. Together with her sister-in-law, Sydel Curry, she established Domaine Curry in 2015. The foundation behind the brand, as Ayesha revealed, was to “amplify the legacy of women in our family. There are some really strong, amazing women that we are lucky to call our mothers, lucky to call aunties, grandmas, and so we wanted to celebrate them, but also leave a legacy for my daughter and my nieces.”

However, even in a $81 billion worth U.S. wine industry, black women are reportedly underrepresented, even though they reportedly make up 12% of wine consumers. Fortunately, she and Sydel were able to encounter the right people to guide them in this journey.

“It’s definitely male-dominated,” said Ayesha about the wine industry. “But what I’ve learned since being in this industry for the past eight years now is that there are a lot of bad-a– women doing really cool things, and you just have to find them. You learn so much from them. And I think the absolute best part is that all of these women are so warm, welcoming, inviting and willing to take you along and teach you anything you want to know.”

Domaine Curry was sold to Constellation Brands back in 2023, but both Currys continued to remain a part of it even after the sale. Things got better for them after the sale. As Ayesha recalled,

“What I remember, our first meeting, walking in and looking at the room and being like ‘We are surrounded by fierce women right now.’ And, we hadn’t been in that situation before. And then, we do a deep dive into our meeting like, ‘Hey, this is what things are going to look like going forward. And, they were listening to us, and we were like ‘This is new!’ We finally had a voice, and we had legs to stand on, and then, you know, we were vulnerable with them about our learning process through the winemaking. They were like, ‘We’re taking you with us’, hook our arm, and let’s go.”

From taking advice from other people to self-exploring the Bay Area, Ayesha Curry continues to learn and grow. Amidst this, it will be interesting to see where her journey in the culinary industry takes her next.