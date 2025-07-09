Ayesha Turns Heads Away From Stephen Curry to Promote Business Venture

The best is yet to come, or has it already arrived? It’s hard to guess when you have Ayesha Curry playing her finest game. Just a while ago, she was painting her summer with yellow and green. And now, she has picked her next shade. Feels a bit too fast paced? Well, breathe deep, catch the rhythm, and catch up!

Ayesha Curry first turned up the heat with her Guava Girl Summer drop. Then, before anyone could catch their breath, she followed it up with a Lychee lip treatment—no warning, no pause. Meanwhile, she kept the style game strong in a crisp white tank and a backwards chocolate cap. To top it off, diamonds sparkled on her neck, and shimmer lit up her finger. In the end, Sweet July felt less like summer and more like a spicy takeover.

Sharing her latest updates on Instagram, Curry posted her photo with a caption. She wrote: “Unfiltered glossed lips and link ups with your bestie make for the perfect @sweetjulyskin combo. Wearing my LYCHEE lip treatment! Avail in just a couple days. Follow @sweetjulyskin for all of the launch details and some giveaways. 😆😆😆 #mommywenttosandz.”

Ayesha Curry just served summer on your lips, and the glow is real. First, she lit up Instagram on Monday with a radiant Sweet July Skin reveal. Then came the spotlight stealers—three glossy power moves: Guava Jelly, Lychee Jelly, and Essential. Set to launch this Saturday at 9 a.m. ET, they come packed with Maxi Lip, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidant-rich fruit oils. As a result, your pout is about to reach peak hydration and star status.

Meanwhile, while Stephen Curry gears up for a star-studded swing at the American Century Championship on July 9, Ayesha’s already running the show off the greens. As the spotlight shifts, it’s clear—she’s stealing some shine of her own. While he perfects his swing at Edgewood Tahoe, she’s perfecting the art of the glow-up. Talk about power moves from both ends of the Curry kingdom.

As Ayesha drops business news, Steph Curry gears up for golf redemption

Last summer, Charles Barkley called Steph Curry a “coward” for skipping the American Century Championship. Why? Because Steph chased Olympic gold in Paris instead of chasing birdies in Tahoe. For Chuck, that sounded like an excuse wrapped in glory. But now, the Baby-Faced Assassin is back with fire in his swing. This time, he’s ready to shut mouths and steal headlines. His return? It smells like payback and sounds like a ball meeting perfection.

With July 9 locked on his calendar, Curry’s bringing smoke to Edgewood Tahoe. The plan? Silence Chuck, shake Aaron Rodgers, and drop jaws across the greens. Armed with his Warriors ball mark and that icy focus, he’s chasing another hole-in-one moment to match his 2023 magic. And as his Instagram tease hinted—“Got some swings in yesterday…👀 Next stop Tahoe!”—the legend has entered warmup mode. His targets? Set. His swagger? Peaking. Let the takeover begin.

When the Currys move, the world watches. As Ayesha lights up timelines with glossy brilliance, Steph sharpens his swing for Tahoe vengeance. Together, they’re flipping the summer script—one with sparkle, swagger, and a whole lot of sauce. Therefore, whether it’s a lip launch or a long drive, just know this: the Curry kingdom is in full command. And honestly, the glow-up has never looked this good.