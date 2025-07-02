Ayesha Curry Vows to ‘Change the Game’ as Stephen Curry & Michelle Obama’s Dream Gets Major Boost

If you thought the Currys were content sticking to buzzer-beaters and cookbooks, think again. Stephen and Ayesha Curry teamed up with none other than Michelle Obama to take on one of the most overlooked health threats facing kids today: what they’re drinking. And they’re doing it with the kind of flavor, finesse, and firepower you’d expect from an MVP couple. The mission? Flip the script on sugary sports drinks. And maybe change the game entirely.

On the court, Steph Curry has spent his career revolutionizing basketball with range and rhythm. Off the court, he and Ayesha have been just as locked in. Particularly when it comes to their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and its push for better nutrition and opportunities for kids. With the launch of PLEZi Hydration, a new low-sugar sports drink led by Michelle Obama’s health-forward nutrition brand. Steph and Ayesha are stepping deeper into the health space. And it’s already making waves.

PLEZi promises no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, and a full dose of vitamin C. It’s available in three flavors: lemon lime, tropical punch, and orange mango twist, Steph’s favorite. And available at major retailers like Walmart and Amazon. But this isn’t just another celebrity endorsement. The Currys helped shape the product, the flavor, the mission, everything. In a reposted story that caught fans’ attention, Ayesha Curry shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself trying PLEZi and gushed, “☑deliver on nutrition ☑deliver on taste ☑deliver on disruption @drinkplezi got it all ✨.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured), with her children after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

AD

But it was what she said in the video itself that made it clear, this isn’t just a product drop. It’s a statement of intent. “I love that I now have the ability to create if I have a culinary background, and to be able to exercise that muscle and innovate some products that can truly change the game is gonna be really special.” And after sipping the drink? “I love this.”

From the kitchen to the boardroom, Ayesha Curry is doing more than taste-testing. She’s helping shape what the next generation of wellness looks like. Her culinary roots, health-first focus, and cultural lens are all baked into the product. For a mom of four and entrepreneur who’s built an empire on joy and nourishment, this is personal. And it’s powerful.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Currys raising the bar on and off court

The dream? Make better-for-you hydration cool and accessible. Michelle Obama, the former first lady, launched PLEZi Nutrition in 2023 with a clear mission: “help raise a healthier generation of kids.” The former First Lady’s Let’s Move! The campaign was already a cultural milestone. PLEZi is the next evolution, offering real products that parents can feel good about and kids will actually want. Then, with Steph and Ayesha joining the team in July of last year, the dream is scaling fast.

“We’ve created something with smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor, so people can fuel their bodies the right way. No nonsense, no shortcuts—because the next generation deserves better,” Steph said. This isn’t a vanity play. According to PLEZi, Steph and Ayesha aren’t just investors. They helped design the drink and even weighed in on the packaging. Their own kids were the ultimate taste testers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Our kids were the ones that drove our decision to partner with PLEZi Nutrition. PLEZi passed the taste test, and they couldn’t stop drinking it,” they said in the release. “Food should be joyful…we’re furthering our mission to provide healthier, delicious options for families—making balanced nutrition a fun, easy, and accessible part of everyday life.” That last line? Pure Curry. Whether it’s a three-pointer from the logo or a healthier fruit punch in a lunchbox, the message is the same. Excellence is for everyone.

For fans of the game and fans of change, this partnership is a win-win. With Michelle Obama’s vision, Stephen Curry’s influence, and Ayesha Curry’s culinary fire. PLEZi Hydration is stepping into a crowded arena dominated by Gatorade, Powerade, and BodyArmor. But unlike its competitors, PLEZi is showing up with purpose, flavor, and a family-first focus. The Currys aren’t just raising kids and trophies, they’re raising the bar.