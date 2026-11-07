“Ayesha Curry Wanted to Be an Actress”: Ex-ESPN Host Jemele Hill Defends Stephen Curry’s Wife Against Backlash Over New Movie

The holiday romantic comedy Second Chance Holiday stirred up more drama than holiday vibes. Starring Ayesha Curry and Matthew Daddario, a viral clip of the on-screen pairing has placed Stephen Curry’s wife at the center of an intense social media debate regarding her marriage to the Golden State Warriors superstar. Ayesha’s first leading role became the hot topic of the Speakeasy panel, to the point that even Jemele Hill had to step in.

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Ayesha plays Chelsey Banks, a dating expert reconnecting with a high school sweetheart played by Matthew Daddario. Following the film’s premiere on the Roku Channel, clips surfaced online of the on-screen couple sharing a rom-com staple kiss.

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Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy brought widespread attention to the clip on Speakeasy alongside co-host Emmanuel Acho. Questioning why Ayesha would accept an on-screen romantic role given her husband’s status as one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history, Shady referenced her past interview statements about wanting to feel desired.

“This is crazy. You got one of the greatest players of all time as your husband,” McCoy said during the podcast. “I’ve seen a while ago where she keeps saying how she wants more attention, and how girls throw themselves at him and she still just wants to feel like she’s wanted… now you want us to see kissing a dude?… This is crazy.”

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Acho interjected to clarify that the scene was strictly professional acting, prompting McCoy to add, “Why you kissing that man like that? Now she did say it’s not real, so if it’s not real, then I respect it.”

McCoy eventually admitted that while he understood the mechanics of filmmaking, he simply did not like seeing the sequence as a fan of Stephen Curry.

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Ayesha directly addressed the fans’ online reaction by commenting under one clip of the scene on X, “It’s not even real 🤣 you guys are annoying.”

Former ESPN host and journalist Jemele Hill stepped in to defend Ayesha against McCoy’s comments, outlining her history in the entertainment industry on X.

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“1) Ayesha Curry wanted to be an actress before being married to Steph. She was in commercials as a kid, did an episode of Hannah Montana, and appeared in other things as a child actress.

2) Hailee Steinfeld is Josh Allen’s wife. She has a pretty graphic sex scene with Michael B. Jordan in Sinners, and I heard not one peep or any pearl clutching (not that there should have been).

I find all the conversations about Ayesha Curry to be rooted in a weird sort of misogyny where people get mad at her because she won’t just sit down, shut up and have her entire existence wrapped up in her husband. How dare this woman actually try to find some sort of purpose that’s unrelated to her being a wife and mother?

Shame on her.”

This wasn’t her only take. As many social media users came after Ayesha’s romantic scene, Hill responded, “Ayesha was acting before she met Steph. Part of the reason she didn’t continue to pursue acting is because she married Steph. So it isn’t exactly crazy that she would pick up this pursuit now that her kids are older.”

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To another, she echoed Acho’s comments, stating, “Do you not understand how acting works?”

Before her marriage to Stephen Curry in 2011, Ayesha pursued acting from an early age. Her early credits include minor appearances in Hannah Montana, Good Luck Charlie, and Whittaker Bay, as well as roles in independent films and commercials.

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Earlier this year, she and Steph voiced characters in their animated feature, GOAT. That movie also includes Gabrielle Union, the Bring It On star married to 3x NBA Champion Dwyane Wade.

As for the person whose fans are getting defensive for, Steph Curry declared, “What is @ayeshacurry out here doing now? Y’all gotta see this… Proud of you my woman 🙌”

Following her marriage and the birth of the couple’s four children, Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Caius, Ayesha built a career spanning culinary arts, publishing, television hosting, and lifestyle entrepreneurship. Her return to feature-film acting with a leading role in Second Chance Holiday represents a continuation of her former career, separate from her continued presence at Golden State Warriors games.

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Despite the commentary from podcast hosts and social media users, Ayesha’s lead performance in the Roku Channel release marks one of her first big steps into a career she set aside long before she became known as Steph Curry’s wife.