Ayesha Curry Warns Several American Business Women Who Generate $2.7 Trillion Revenue

They’re fueling a $2.7 trillion economic engine—but Ayesha Curry says it’s time these women hear a truth no one’s telling them. When the 36-year-old actress turned businesswoman talks, it’s a moment of real influence, especially when her message is directed at the powerhouse force of American women in business.

Best known as a celebrity chef, TV personality, and entrepreneur, Curry has carved out her own space in the wine industry—a field still largely dominated by men. And now, she’s using her platform to issue a rallying call—and a reality check—to the millions of women reshaping the U.S. economy.

Right now, women run 39.1 percent of all businesses across the country. That’s more than 14 million businesses employing 12.2 million people. Yet, despite those massive numbers, their journey hasn’t been without pushback. From skeptics to outdated norms, women have had to fight to be seen and heard. But here’s the thing—between 2019 and 2023, businesses owned by women didn’t just grow—they surged at nearly twice the pace of those owned by men. And just in the last year? That gap widened to 4.5 times faster. That’s not just growth—it’s a movement. So, in a recent interview with PEOPLE, Ayesha Curry laid down her most powerful advice yet:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Expect people to doubt you, but don’t allow people to doubt you,” she said. “They can say it, but don’t let it seep through your pores. Do not retain that information. Let it go.” Her words hit home for any woman who’s ever had to prove herself in rooms where she wasn’t expected to shine. Curry’s own journey in business underscores how crucial community is.

AD

“What I’ve learned since being in this industry for the past eight years now is that there are a lot of bad-a– women doing really cool things, and you just have to find them,” she said. “You learn so much from them. And I think the absolute best part is that all of these women are so warm, welcoming, inviting and willing to take you along and teach you anything you want to know.”

USA Today via Reuters The 2022 ESPY Awards-Red Carpet, Jul 20, 2022 Los Angeles, CA, USA Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx

And that spirit of connection is doing more than lifting individuals—it’s transforming the economy. Between 2019 and 2023, women-owned businesses injected $579.6 billion in revenue and created 1.4 million new jobs, per Wells Fargo. And Ayesha Curry isn’t just offering encouragement—she’s sounding a call to action. To today’s women entrepreneurs and the young girls watching from the sidelines, she’s saying: the challenges are real, but so is your power. Keep building, keep rising, and never let doubt define your story.

Ayesha Curry has a larger business portfolio than you’d imagine

While many recognize her from cookbooks or her appearances on television, her business empire runs far deeper—and it might just surprise you. Let’s start with the sizzling success of International Smoke. This restaurant isn’t just another celebrity-backed eatery. Co-created with acclaimed Chef Michael Mina, the concept celebrates barbecue and smoking techniques from around the world. It’s more than a place to eat—it’s a global culinary experience. Whether it’s Korean short ribs or American smoked brisket, the menu transports you through flavors that unite cultures through the shared love of food.

Then there’s Domaine Curry, which proves her flair extends far beyond the kitchen. Launched in 2015 alongside her sister-in-law, Sydel Curry-Lee, this luxury wine label captured Napa Valley’s essence. Their vintages—especially the 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon and Founders Blend—have earned praise for merging legacy with innovation. And in a major move, June 2023 saw Constellation Brands acquire Domaine Curry from Coup De Foudre Napa Valley, elevating the brand’s reach and impact.

Now, Ayesha Curry’s hustle doesn’t stop there. Her stylish and practical Ayesha Curry Kitchenware line is now a favorite in households across the U.S. From Amazon to Target, her pots, pans, and tools bring both function and fashion to the modern kitchen. And if you think her efforts are just about profit, think again. In 2023, she joined forces with Square, Dwyane Wade, Rosario Dawson, and Earn Your Leisure to launch Forward—a powerful accelerator supporting Black and Latino entrepreneurs. With mentorship, funding, and real resources, it’s changing lives.

All in all, Ayesha Curry isn’t just building a brand—she’s building a legacy that’s inspiring and unstoppable. And she is not stopping from saving her experience and wisdom with women around US, who significantly contribute to the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad