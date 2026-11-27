Jamal Murray is off to one of the best shooting starts of his career, giving the Denver Nuggets another reliable scoring option alongside Nikola Jokic. The guard is averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 45.6% from three-point range through his first 16 appearances. His hot start even included a season-high 45-point performance against the Chicago Bulls on November 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

That production has earned Murray plenty of praise, but one analyst’s assessment has sparked a debate among NBA fans. During an appearance on the Players Choice Show, Nuggets analyst SwipaCam made a bold claim about Murray’s shooting, saying,

ADVERTISEMENT

“In terms of performance, no one has shot it better than him.”

The comment quickly drew pushback from fans who believed the comparison overlooked Stephen Curry‘s numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Murray has been remarkably efficient this season, Curry is still shooting slightly better from three while attempting significantly more shots from beyond the arc.

Fan Pulse WHAT'S THE MOST UNDERRATED ROLE ON A CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM? The big man who does all the dirty work. The defensive stopper who shuts down stars. The sharpshooter who makes defenses pay. The glue guy who keeps the locker room together. JDGUKR6 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

One fan, responding to the discussion, pointed directly to that difference, arguing that Curry’s efficiency comes against tougher defensive coverages and on greater volume.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Steph shoots more efficiently from 3 and on much higher volume while seeing way tougher coverages….what in the actual fuck are you talking about? Do better,” the fan said.

The statistical comparison gives fans plenty of reason to question the claim. Murray is making 3.3 three-pointers per game on 7.1 attempts, shooting 45.6%. Curry, meanwhile, is converting 4.3 threes on 9.4 attempts per game at 45.7%.

ADVERTISEMENT

That difference may look small, but Curry is making more threes at a slightly higher percentage despite taking 2.3 additional attempts each night.

Another fan highlighted precisely that point, writing, “Lol Steph has a higher 3P% on more attempts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One observer took the argument further, saying there was no case for Murray being a better shooter than Curry, whether considering this season or their careers. He pointed out that Curry currently takes and makes more three-pointers while shooting a higher percentage, in addition to holding a substantial advantage at the free-throw line.

“Whether you’re talking this season or all time, there’s literally no argument for Murray as being a better shooter than Steph. This season, Steph takes more 3s, makes more 3s, makes 3s at a better %, takes more FTs, makes more FTs and makes FTs at a better %,” the fan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is more to shooting efficiency than raw percentages, too. Curry is converting 98.7% of his free throws, compared with Murray’s 88.3%. His effective field-goal percentage is 63.4%, while Murray sits at 59.6%. Curry also holds a significant advantage in true shooting percentage, 71.9% to 65.5%.

Curry’s reputation as the NBA’s greatest shooter is built on more than his percentages. Defenses routinely devote extra attention to him, often sending multiple defenders toward the perimeter to prevent him from getting comfortable looks. That defensive gravity creates opportunities for teammates, even when Curry does not take the shot himself.

Other reactions focused on the difference between the offensive environments surrounding the two guards. Murray benefits from playing alongside Nikola Jokic, one of the NBA’s best playmakers and most dangerous offensive centers.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan wondered how many open looks Curry would get if he played alongside the Nuggets superstar.

“I can’t even imagine the looks Steph would get playing with Jokic,” the fan said.

Another went even further, suggesting that Curry could average 40 points per game in Denver.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Put curry on the Nuggets and he’s averaging 40 a night….,” this fan said.

Those comments were hypothetical, but they highlight why some fans consider the comparison unfair. Pairing Curry’s shooting and off-ball movement with Jokic’s passing and ability to command defensive attention would create an exceptionally difficult combination for opponents to contain.

None of that takes away from Murray’s excellent start. He is scoring at a high level, shooting efficiently, and giving Denver a dependable perimeter threat. His 45-point explosion against Chicago was another reminder of how dangerous he can be when his shot is falling.

However, being one of the league’s hottest shooters is different from being a better shooter than Curry. The Warriors star is currently matching Murray’s field-goal percentage, narrowly beating his three-point percentage on considerably more attempts, and producing superior overall shooting efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murray deserves recognition for his performances, but the numbers explain why fans were quick to challenge SwipaCam’s assessment. His start has been outstanding. Curry, even with fewer games played, remains the tougher shooting standard to match.