Steve Kerr has won four championships as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, and yet, when his salary was recently revealed, some fans wanted nothing to do with him.

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NBA athletes and their contracts are often public. However, when it comes to coaches and their salaries, things aren’t always as clear. The NBA keeps these numbers under wraps until a report breaks it wide open. While Kerr’s salary was discussed when he signed a 2-year extension in 2024, fresh reports have left fans fuming.

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A recent report by Sportico revealed that Kerr is the highest-paid coach in the NBA right now. His annual earnings amount to approximately $17.5 million, and fans were not happy as they lined up in the comment section under a post by NBA Central.

“Steve should give like 17.4M of that to Steph Curry,” wrote one fan.

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For a long time, it has appeared as if the Warriors have heavily depended on Stephen Curry. When Curry sustained a knee injury last season, the Warriors failed to make the playoffs.

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This season, the same lack of roster depth may be affecting the team as the player spends time recovering from his oblique abdominal tear. At such times, many have called out Kerr and his qualifications.

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“Kerr out here robbing boys. His beloved Steph goes down and he transitions into a high school coach,” wrote a fan.

Another fan said, “$17.5m for living off of the coat tails of one of the best shooters of all time steve kerr is such an awful coach lmfao.”

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The coach has tried his best to adjust in Curry’s absence. The Warriors recently recovered from a five-game losing streak after beating the Celtics. It may not mean much, but it showed that Curry’s absence has severe and immediate effects on the team’s output.

Many even called into question the amount of money Kerr was being paid by the Warriors.

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“The warriors are the dumbest team to give Steve Kerr 17 million . No coach should make more than 5 million,” complained one fan.

“Kerr is a fraud 🤦🏾‍♂️🗣️😮‍💨,” Another fan stated.

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The report by Sportico listed Milwaukee Bucks’ coach Taylor Jenkins and the Mavs’ HC Dusty May at $10 million annually. That’s a huge downward fall from Kerr’s reported $17.5 million.

More interestingly, Lakers’ JJ Redick didn’t even make the top 10 after reportedly earning about $9 million annually under his $45 million deal.

The team is currently ranked second in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are ranked No. 11. One fan called out the entire roster in reference to Kerr’s salary.

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“Highest paid coach with one of the worst rosters in the league,” this fan said.

Questions about the roster have not spared anyone in the Warriors’ front office and staff. With Stephen Curry out, it’s almost as if the entire offense has fallen flat. He was averaging 27.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game before his injury against the Houston Rockets took him out.

Without him, even rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has struggled to score. Meanwhile, veteran Draymond Green has only averaged about 3.8 points per game this season, which doesn’t help the team’s case. One fan pointed out the same in their comment.

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“I do believe Steve Kerr is overpaid as a head coach for the simple reason that if Steph isn’t playing this guy can’t win a game,” the fan wrote.

Interestingly, Kerr previously considered leaving the team for good after April 2026. However, he then signed a 2-year extension that runs through 2027-28. No matter how the backlash grows on X and social media, Kerr’s not going anywhere anytime soon.