In May 2024, with Jalen Brunson scoring 43 points in a Game 1 Eastern Conference Semifinals win over the Pacers, Stan Van Gundy said, “That is shocking,” on the broadcast after a late call went the Knicks’ way. Brunson is again at the center of a late-game controversy, and Van Gundy is once again the voice on the call. This time, the fan reaction is aimed at the commentator.

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The play came in the final seconds of Friday’s NBA Cup group game. After a Knicks timeout, Ryan Conwell was called for a shooting foul on Brunson’s missed three-point attempt with 9.8 seconds left, and officials reviewed the contact for a possible flagrant foul but upheld the common foul. Brunson had missed one of his three free throws that could have tied the game with 10 seconds left. The Heat won 108-105.

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Fans focused on how Brunson drew the contact. Later in the game, the Heat guarded him full court, and instead of looking for a good shot, Brunson leaned into Davion Mitchell at the three-point line and chucked up a shot, thinking he would get a call.

One fan wrote, “Jalen Brunson just tried foul baiting with the game on the line and has tried doing that multiple times in the past.”

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According to the posts circulating online, Van Gundy then argued that the Knicks should challenge the call. He shared that same opinion when Brunson grabbed Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hand and appeared to hit himself with it in the third quarter.

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“I think this is on Antetokounmpo; I would challenge that,” Van Gundy said on the broadcast.

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The replay showed Giannis make slight contact with Brunson, but the Knicks star was clearly seen grabbing Antetokounmpo’s hand. Brunson was charged with a personal foul.

Van Gundy defended the call as a coach would, but Heat fans read his commentary as biased toward the Knicks. His suggestion to challenge the call struck some as questionable, though it came across as a coach’s standard perspective on a close play.

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Jalen Brunson finished with 27 points, eight assists and three steals. He played a key role in the Knicks’ comeback after they trailed by 23 points. New York had won six straight before the loss. The late sequences are what drew the attention, along with the booth reaction.

The reaction to the commentary was harsh and quick.

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“Stan Van Gundy in full propaganda mode LMFAO,” one fan wrote.

Sin City Sports Hub posted: “Stan Van Gundy is saying ‘that shoulda been a foul on the Heat’ every play. Can someone tell him to shut the f*** up and stop letting his bias show?”

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Another fan went further, “We need talk about how AWFUL Stan Van Gundy was tonight on commentary. Showed clear favoritism towards the Knicks by agreeing with every call they got while throwing slight jabs at Heat players throughout the game. He wanted the Knicks to challenge when the Heat would get a call and if the Heat were playing well — he would barely say a word. He’s clearly still mad about Pat Riley replacing him as the coach from 20+ years ago.”

Another fan was blunter: “Stan Van Gundy wants Miami to lose this game so bad & his broadcast commentary very much reveals that. Loser.”

These posts are opinions from fans, implying that Van Gundy spoke in the Knicks’ favor. While no evidence has been provided, his history with the team is part of why the claim has spread so widely.

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Van Gundy’s comments have attracted backlash among Heat supporters before, particularly because of his history with the franchise. Fans called his criticism of Bam Adebayo and the team in October an “all-time betrayal.” The claim about Pat Riley forcing him out is a fan’s theory, and it dates from Van Gundy’s departure as Heat coach in 2005.

The disagreement comes down to what viewers heard. Fans of the Heat heard a commentator who sided with the Knicks, while others may have heard a former coach criticizing a questionable play. What is clear is that Brunson’s late sequence gave the broadcast a controversial finish, and Van Gundy’s reaction became part of the story.