Bad Bunny’s Not So Subtle Jab at Devin Booker Re-emerges After Suns Star’s Comments

Some beefs don’t disappear. They just wait for the right moment to come back. During All-Star weekend, Devin Booker was asked about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, a performance that celebrated multiple cultures and even shouted out Mexico. Considering Booker’s mother has Mexican heritage, the moment seemed like it could land personally.

Instead, Booker shrugged it off. “I’m Mexican, I didn’t watch to be completely honest.” That answer immediately dragged a three-year-old lyric back into the spotlight.

The tension traces back to 2023, when Bad Bunny released Coco Chanel while rumors circulated about him dating Kendall Jenner, Booker’s former partner. One translated line stood out:

“But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than Phoenix.” The wording wasn’t subtle. Fans interpreted it as a direct shot at the Phoenix Suns guard, especially given the timing of Bunny’s relationship with Jenner.

Booker responded publicly at the time in a now-deleted Instagram comment. “He worried about another MAN again.” The exchange cooled off afterward, but it never actually ended. It just stopped being discussed.

The Super Bowl performance reopened the conversation because of context. Bunny highlights Mexico’s cultural connection to Booker, yet Booker chose not only indifference but dismissal. That reaction reframed the lyric retroactively.

Instead of a one-sided jab from a musician years ago, the situation now looks like an ongoing cold war. Booker didn’t reference the song directly, but ignoring the performance served as a response in itself. Fans quickly linked the moment back to Coco Chanel, pushing the lyric into circulation again.

In other words, the original jab didn’t trend because of the song anymore. It trended because Booker answered it three years later.

A feud that never actually ended

Nothing new was said between the two publicly this week beyond Booker’s short quote. No diss track, no social media post, no escalation. Still, the reaction shows why the rivalry keeps resurfacing. The original lyric created the conflict. Booker’s past Instagram reply confirmed tension. His All-Star weekend comment revived it.

Each moment feeds the next one without direct confrontation. For now, neither side has taken another step. But as long as either speaks, even indirectly, the same line from 2023 will keep coming back.

Some rivalries live in headlines. This one lives in memory.