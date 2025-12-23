“Bad MotherF—r”: Jayson Tatum Gives NSFW Shoutout to Celtics Teammate After Pacers Win

The Boston Celtics made it a three-game winning streak against the Indiana Pacers, taking the 103-95 win at home. One striking piece of the victory tonight was rookie Hugo Gonzalez, who has quietly been carving out a role on a Celtics team that’s quietly been a competitor in the Eastern Conference, earning some praise from Jayson Tatum.

While Gonzalez was being interviewed after the game, Tatum, still recovering from tearing his Achilles, shouted at him across the room, and instantly delivered a line that immediately went viral:

“Yo, what did I tell you yesterday?… That you a bad motherf—-r.”

It was funny and very raw, but it wasn’t random. It’s not just a superstar joking around for the cameras, but a public endorsement and a franchise cornerstone, making it clear that the rookie in question is doing the right things both behind the scenes and on the court.

Over his last two games, Gonzalez has shouldered heavy minutes, with Josh Minott sitting after just eight minutes on the floor today. During this period, he has averaged 31.4 minutes, logging 8.7 points per game with 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks, all while maintaining solid efficiency inside the arc.

Gonzalez’s impact hasn’t been loud or flashy, but rooted in readiness that the entire roster resonates. The Spaniard explained to media that the fit begins mentally. He explained to the media that now that he has had an increased responsibility over the last three games, “you got to take accountability of that when you play good and when you play not that good.” For a rookie, that level of self-awareness matters.

Tatum, a championship veteran and one of the biggest superstars in the league, recognizes that mindset. On a roster filled with championship DNA, Gonzalez being called out was a signal; not that he belongs, but he’s already becoming a part of how the Celtics win.

Boston Celtics’ Depth Fuels Stunning Fourth-Quarter Comeback vs Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers looked ready to run the Celtics out of the building early, burying eight straight threes in the opening quarter, surging to a 30-18 lead, then stretching it to 61-41 to end the half. Boston struggled to match their pace, while Indiana made 12 threes in the first half and carried a 82-74 lead into the fourth.

Imago Oct 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) sits on the bench with teammates during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

But the switch had already started to flip. Head coach Joe Mazzulla pulled his starters in the third, and the bench flipped the tone. Rookie Hugo Gonzalez became the connective tissue for the comeback, flying for rebounds while the team slowly strangled Indiana’s pacing as their shooting evaporated. The Pacers missed 19 of their 20 threes in the second half, and Boston owned the paint, outscoring the Pacers 52-28 in the area.

Once the door cracked open, Jaylen Brown kicked it open. He poured in a game-high 31 points, scoring the Celtics’ first lead in the second half on a reverse layup midway through the fourth. With the score tied at 91, the Celtics closed on a 10-0 run, holding Indiana to just 13 points in the final quarter to finish a comeback that was as much about depth as it was about talent.