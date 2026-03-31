Bam Adebayo Argues With Joel Embiid Over Foul Calls After Announcer Calls Out 76ers Star’s Flopping Antics

Joel Embiid truly gave the Miami Heat some problems, not with his production but with his ability to bait for a foul on nearly every touch. Bam Adebayo was on the receiving end of the majority of those and was constantly jawing with the 76ers star. The fans called him out, and so did the broadcasters.

In the second quarter, Embiid in the restricted area was guarded by Adebayo and Mitchell. The two Heat stars did not touch the 76ers center. But Embiid was smart enough to draw some contact while shooting. That’s why NBC broadcaster Brian Scalabrine put him on notice. “You can’t put your hands on Embiid because he’ll flop.” It was not just in the second quarter, but throughout the game.

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While the Heat did their best not to get physical, Joel Embiid had no such regard while stopping Bam Adebayo. In the final frame with less than 30 seconds remaining, Adebayo had the ball and was about to cross the half-court before he was clocked by Embiid. The 76ers star was trying to get a quick foul. But ended up with both his hands attacking the throat of the Miami star. Being teammates during the 2024 Olympics, there was no physical issue, but a glaring disagreement.

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After the game, Bam spoke to 76ers Embiid and Lowry in an animated discussion. Netizens were quick to draw the conclusion that it was because of the final quarter foul. It seemed both Centers were pointing out different plays where they were fouled. But Adebayo apparently stated, “I’m not even fouling you, bro.” Then Embiid uttered something that was inaudible and walked away looking upset.

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While he thought he was fouled, the attempts were clearly bait for officials to blow the whistle in his favor. In the first quarter against the 6’0 Davion Mitchell, instead of attacking the paint and dominating an undersized guard, Embiid shot from the outside, with his arms flailing. This was not the only instance.

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At the 9:22 mark of the opening period, while attacking the paint, Joel Embiid would fall, and his attempt led to a rebound for the Heat. But the 76ers star was sitting and looking at the official, expecting a call. Similarly, with 7:33 remaining, Embiid tried initiating contact again against Adebayo. Bam had his hands up, offering no breathing room or a chance for the 76ers star to complain.

With multiple offences, clearly, the fans were tired, and one of them said, “Embiid giving us a session of unethical hoops”. It’s not the first time he has been called out because of this behavior.

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Joel Embiid gets no support

This was just the third game back for the Cameroon center after a 13-game injury layoff. While he is backing to his scoring form, his ability to bait for a foul at the charity stripe also returned. Just like today’s Scalabrine criticism, Joel Embiid was on the receiving end during the last 76ers game against the Hornets.

With 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Joel Embiid pumped faked Grant Williams and drove to the basket. Again, instead of looking for a shot attempt, which he clearly could have, the 76ers’ star collapsed on him for a whistle. Announcer Eric Collins was tired, “Oh Embiid! Good golly! This guy is an absolute merchant. He’s a free-throw merchant.”

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Against Charlotte, Embiid scored 29 points, but 10 of those were from free throws. In fact, two of them came during the crucial final few seconds that helped the 76ers secure a 118-114 win. But today, he only had 5 attempts, as the officials didn’t fall for the baiting techniques. That’s why even Bam Adebayo stood his ground by stating he never fouled the 76ers star.