Bam Adebayo Faces Backlash For His Comments on Luka Doncic & Austin Reaves

Bam Adebayo picked Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball over Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as the more entertaining pairing, but his motivation to do so is now being questioned. For many fans, one specific game with the LA Lakers also stood out.

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The debate also brought criticism of Adebayo’s own historic scoring performance. Some commenters questioned the circumstances surrounding his 83-point game, while others supported his choice without elaborating. The reactions shifted the conversation from entertainment value to team chemistry, leadership, and how players’ achievements are judged.

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“That’s tough cause you’ve seen Luka and Reaves play. I’ll say Ant and LaMelo. I feel like they’re gonna be exciting for [the Wolves]… Everything off the court is gonna be hilarious. The off the court media training, hilarious,” he said, according to Fullcourtpass’s X post.

Adebayo’s 83-point performance is officially recorded in NBA history. He scored 83 points in the Miami Heat’s 150–129 win over the Washington Wizards on March 10, 2026, finishing with the second-highest single-game scoring total in league history, behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 points.

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In response, one commenter simply attached a video of Luka Doncic’s 60-point game against Miami, shared initially by the NBA.

The response reflected the appeal of the two players’ offensive ability and personalities, although it did not establish how they would perform as teammates.

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“Two ball hogs what could go wrong.😂,” another comment read.

The remark questioned whether two prominent offensive creators could maintain a balanced attack. In practice, a successful pairing would depend on decision-making, off-ball movement, and how effectively each player involved his teammates.

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“They’re very good, but Edwards and Melo do not have the DNA discipline to lead a franchise to a championship,” a third comment read. “Timberwolves will be like a solid WWE character Vince needs for his top tier products to look good defeating.”

The discussion also turned to Adebayo’s scoring milestone.

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“bam just salty cuz we dropped 60 on him a week after his weak ass 83,” one user wrote.

The response itself pointed to a specific game where Luka Doncic dropped 60 points against the Miami Heat earlier this year in March.

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Adebayo’s 83 points, however, still stand out. According to the NBA’s official recap of his historic performance, he made 20 of 43 field-goal attempts and 36 of 43 free throws. His teammates deliberately fouled late in the game to get possession back and give him further scoring opportunities, which contributed to debate about the circumstances surrounding the achievement. The points still count in the official record.

Another commenter claimed that Adebayo should “shut his mouth” and described the 83-point game as “fake, forced and didn’t count.”

The criticism perhaps was about how the milestone was pursued. A separate commenter simply wrote, “Smart man,” expressing support for Adebayo’s selection without offering further explanation.

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Ultimately, the reactions reveal a divide between those who value the entertainment potential of a pairing and those who prioritize team chemistry, leadership, and winning. Adebayo’s reported comments sparked the debate, but the comments alone do not establish whether Edwards and Ball would succeed as a duo.