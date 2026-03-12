Bam Adebayo Reveals Michael Jordan’s Message After 83-Point Game vs Wizards

Bam Adebayo’s historic night was hard to miss. The Miami Heat star’s career-high 83-point performance against the Washington Wizards sparked reactions across the NBA world and instantly placed his name alongside some all-time greats. Now, the center has revealed one name that reached out to him that rarely appears in public reactions: Michael Jordan.

“Michael Jordan,” Adebayo told the hosts on NBA Today when asked about people who reached out to him following the game. The reveal stunned everyone on the panel, and Malika Andrews delivered an obvious follow-up: What did he say? According to Adebayo, the message was true to Jordan’s famously direct personality.

“Just congratulations,” the Heat star said. “Very short and sweet. If you know Mike, he’s not talking a lot.”

That congratulations is definitely warranted. Adebayo’s 83-point game overtook Kobe Bryant‘s iconic 81-poing game to now stand just behind Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary 100-point game.

To sell the moment further, there’s more than once connection between Bam’s performance and MJ. As some fans might have noticed, Adebayo delivered the scoring outburst wearing unreleased Jordan Brand shoes. He was seen in the Air Jordan 4028, a shoe which will reportedly hit shelves later this year, though no official date has been announced.

Jordan Brand released it’s own congratulations for Adebayo on Instagram after the game, with a caption:

“Big men don’t score. Not now. The game’s gone small. There’s no way you could’ve seen it coming. Hell, we run this game… And we almost got caught lacking. But then again, the signs were there. Just look at his shoes. But while you do, keep your head on a swivel. Cuz he’s liable to get another bucket. On you, and everyone else.”

Bam Adebayo Reveals When the Moment Finally Sank in Against The Wizards

Apart from revealing a special message from Michael Jordan, Bam Adebayo also spoke about the game itself during his interview. He revealed one key moment from the game, when he finally realized he was about to etch his name in the history books forever.

Imago Mar 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates with head coach Erik Spoelstra after becoming the NBA’s second highest scorer of points in a game with 83 against the Wshington Wizards at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

“Bam Adebayo says the moment finally sank in after hitting the free throws,” the Heat star told the panel. “That’s when it really sunk in, like, okay. You know, it’s one thing to, like, when you’re chasing it, and it’s the other thing when it actually happens. For it to happen, like I said, at home, with my people there, obviously the home crowd, and just having that experience in Miami…”

Of course, the game took place at home for the Heat, within the walls of the Kaseya Center, and with both his mother and girlfriend, four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, in the building. It clearly meant a lot to Adebayo in the moment as well, with him seen hugging his mother, overcome with emotion after the game ended.

Moments like this rarely happen in professional sports, and like Adebayo said, the scene felt almost too perfect. In his own words, “you can’t write a better story than that.”