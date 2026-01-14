Bam Adebayo’s Reaction vs Suns Hints Ja Morant Move as Heat Trade Talks Intensify

The Miami Heat faced off against the Phoenix Suns tonight in a thrilling 127-121 win that saw center Bam Adebayo take over in the fourth quarter. However, one key moment from the star stood out, perhaps referencing Miami’s connections to estranged Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

With 1:49 left on the clock and the Heat down by one, Adebayo knocked down a clutch three-pointer to take the lead despite a contest from Suns guard Jordan Goodwin. Immediately afterward, Adebayo turned around, putting his hands around his ears to celebrate the shot. It was a daring move, and fans immediately recognized the significance of the gesture.

As soon as clips of the moment began to spread, fans instantly recognized it as the “block the noise” gesture that Ja Morant had begun using last season, following one of the most heavily scrutinized periods of his career. This wasn’t an interaction, but an association, enough to ignite a narrative in today’s NBA.

Back then, Morant created the gesture after his finger-gun celebrations were fined by the NBA following his off-court incidents where he was spotted flashing a gun during an Instagram Live. Initially speculated to be a grenade throw, Morant clarified that it was meant to be symbolic.

“It’s not what you think it is,” the Grizzlies guard told reporters back then. “I’m gonna take my words, I’m gonna throw them out there, and then I’mma block out the noise.”

This matters now because Morant and the Heat have recently been linked. After poor on-court production and a suspension, the Grizzlies are willing to listen to offers for Morant, who was previously thought of as the cornerstone of the franchise. More importantly, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Miami was one of the teams that has a “level of interest” in pursuing him.

Inside the Specifics of a Potential Ja Morant Trade to the Miami Heat

The simple reason the Heat keep coming up in Ja Morant trade speculation is for one simple reason: it’s one of the few teams that can take a calculated risk without exchanging any high-level star. Around the league, the expectation is likely that the return wouldn’t be premium draft capital or upside players.

In practical terms, any realistic framework of a deal would likely revolve around Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier’s dead money, and minimal draft compensation, if any, in exchange for Morant and salary filler. That’s not reflective of Morant’s talent, but his current standing in the market. Rival executives see this as a buy-low opportunity, and Miami has no reason to attach big assets when other teams are just as hesitant about Morant’s injuries, shooting regression, and long contract.

The Heat’s interest is likely conditional. The team has fallen into a rut following a hot start to the season, but they don’t necessarily need Morant, they’re just betting that a more motivated version of himself can be unlocked in their ecosystem and ‘Heat Culture,’ but only at the right price.

If the Heat do walk, that’ll say more about the guard’s league-wide value rather than whatever is going on behind the scenes in South Beach.