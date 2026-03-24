Bam Adebayo Speaks Out on Disagreement With Erik Spoelstra After Heat’s Blowout Loss to Spurs

It’s not uncommon for a coach and star player to jaw at each other in a timeout. We’ve had a few of those this season. But in a critical stretch with only a few games deciding postseason chances, the smallest dysfunction could look big. That’s how it appeared on Miami Heat’s end in the game against the San Antonio Spurs. While Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra have been the gold standard of player-coach relationships creditting each other for that 83-point game, their heated moment in the sidelines was not a great look.

Following a visible sideline altercation during a 111-136 blowout loss to the Spurs, both men made it clear that their “barking” is fueled by a singular obsession: avoiding the Play-In Tournament.

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Adebayo was incensed that his head coach pulled him out of the game on a second night of a back-to-back. After the game, an introspective Bam deflected the blame of Spo. “Some of that is he’s got to protect me from myself,” he said.

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Adebayo then revealed what really made him heated. “But also, I don’t want to be in the f—ing play-in. So every game, I’m gonna try to go out there and do the best I can to carry this team and force our way out of that.”

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While Adebayo’s frustration stems from a desperate desire to carry the team through a losing skid that’s now at five as of Monday, Spoelstra remains the pragmatist.

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Erik Spoelstra contradicts his stance with cautious treatment of Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat are on a hectic schedule in Texas. The just lost to the Houston Rockets 123-122 on Sunday in a game Bam Adebayo played 45 minutes in.

On the way to San Antonio for Monday’s matchup. Spoelstra had been hyping Bam for setting the tone of Miami’s defense. In fact, he was hoping the game against DPOY-apparent, Victor Wembanyama would put Adebayo in contention for the title. “These next six weeks, if we can really defend the way we’ve been defending the last month, then I think it’s a two-man race in the Defensive Player of the Year. I think it’s just whatever flavor you like,” Spoelstra said before the game.

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His statement was so bold, former NBA player, Evan Turner said, “We need a best friend, a girlfriend, a homie, a lawyer, finance adviser that supports us the way Spoelstra supports Bam Adebayo.” Indeed, Spo took that job a little too seriously.

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He subbed out Adebayo in the first half and chose to match the Spurs rotation rather than stretch his star power. Adebayo, who should’ve been tired after 45 minutes only 24 hours ago, was mad about it. It resulted in the moment cameras captured and Spo had a very lighthearted description of.

“He and I were barking at each other,” Spoelstra joked after the game. Regardless of burying the tension with Bam, he didn’t regret his decision. “That’s why I love him. I think he loves me. But even if he doesn’t, I had to do what’s best for the team. I don’t want to just play him 24 straight minutes. If I’m forced to do it like in Houston, I’ll do it. But this is the first half, I didn’t think that was necessary.”

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Like Bam, Spoelstra was equally transparent about the friction, viewing the “jawing” not as a sign of dysfunction, but as a hallmark of their long-standing partnership.