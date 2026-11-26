Don’t poke the bear, especially when the bear is LeBron James.

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Bam Adebayo had a playful warning for his good friend after LeBron chose the Philadelphia 76ers over the Miami Heat in free agency, but James had the last laugh in their first matchup of the 2026-27 season.

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James delivered a triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists as the 76ers defeated Miami 111-104 on Wednesday night. The victory also ended the Heat’s seven-game winning streak, giving Philadelphia a memorable result in the first meeting between the former Olympic teammates since James chose to take his talents to Philadelphia.

Adebayo still had a productive night, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds. But his team could not stop James and the 76ers from securing the win.

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When James chose Philadelphia over Miami during the offseason, Adebayo made it clear that their friendship would not stop him from competing against the four-time NBA champion.

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Speaking to reporters during a community back-to-school event in Miami on July 28, Adebayo revealed the message he sent James after learning of his decision. However, he first made sure to clarify that there were no hard feelings.

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“There ain’t no disappointment,” Adebayo said, per the Miami Herald. “To me, you should always be happy for a person and their decision. He made a decision where he feels like it’s his best situation to win. And I feel like I’m a good friend of LeBron’s.”

The Heat star then revealed the playful warning he had delivered privately.

“Like I told him in the message, I’m going to bust his a**,” Adebayo added. “So, it’s going to be an exciting season. I’m excited for the East. We got a whole new turnaround in the East. So, it’s going to be exciting this year.”

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The two developed a friendship through their time with Team USA, sharing the court during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Both played important roles in the Americans’ gold-medal run, fostering a relationship that extends beyond their NBA careers.

That made Adebayo’s message less about resentment over James choosing another team and more about the competitive banter between friends. Still, the first opportunity to back up those words arrived Wednesday, and James made sure Philadelphia came away with the victory.

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LeBron James answers with Triple-Double as 76ers end Miami’s win streak

James delivered his best performance of the season yet, recording 25 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds in Philadelphia’s 111-104 win. It was his first triple-double as a member of the 76ers and the 126th of his regular-season career.

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At 41 years and 330 days old, James also became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

The veteran forward took over during the second quarter, scoring 14 consecutive points to help Philadelphia turn a three-point deficit into a halftime lead. He finished the night shooting 9-of-15 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Maxey provided another major contribution with 30 points and six assists, helping the 76ers withstand Miami’s attempts to get back into the game. Philadelphia was also without Joel Embiid, who missed his second consecutive game because of illness, while Jaylen Brown exited after the first half with left hamstring tightness.

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Miami had its own standout performer in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who recorded 32 points and 14 rebounds. Adebayo added his double-double, while Davion Mitchell contributed 20 points and 10 assists.

However, the Heat could not overcome Philadelphia’s offense and could not extend their winning streak to eight games.

The result improved the 76ers to 15-4 and 2-1 in NBA Cup group play, while Miami also fell to 2-1 in East Group B. Both teams remain in contention for a place in the knockout rounds.

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Adebayo may have to wait for another opportunity to make good on his warning, but James has already delivered the first response. The two friends will meet again during the regular season, giving the Heat center another chance to challenge the newest Sixers star.