Banned NBA Star Jontay Porter Feared For His Life After Allegedly Being Targeted by Betting Scam Posing as Mafia Threats

Jontay Porter’s gambling addiction reportedly pushed him into a frightening situation involving six-figure debts, alleged threats, and unwanted connections. What began as a request to bet on credit allegedly spiraled into a $200,000 debt and fears for his safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, an investigation by Nick Berardini has uncovered details that paint a clearer picture of Porter’s involvement with the Mafia.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Berardini’s reporting, Porter’s troubles began in 2022 when he met Johnny Kalaj, a fitness influencer. Porter reportedly asked Kalaj if he knew any bookmakers who would allow him to place bets on credit.

Kalaj subsequently connected him with a group he referred to as “the Jews,” which Porter understood to mean the Jewish Mafia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Porter lost $160,000 in two weeks to alleged bookmakers, then faced threats he believed came from said Mafia.

“Tay you think I’m joking when I say these are the worst people,” Kalaj reportedly texted him.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Porter asked if the group would kill him if he failed to pay, Kalaj claimed that it would be worse. He allegedly warned Porter that they could hack his computer, fill it with inappropriate content, and alert the police.

The situation reportedly became even more alarming when Porter was introduced to another individual named Vinny through Awawdeh. Porter believed Vinny was a bookmaker for the Italian Mafia, and his debt to him allegedly climbed to approximately $200,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awawdeh reportedly warned Porter that Vinny had recently been released from prison for manslaughter and was not someone to cross. He also allegedly described what happened to another gambler who had failed to repay his debt.

The alleged threats and growing debts were particularly concerning given that Porter had already lost his NBA career over gambling. On April 17, 2024, the league handed him a lifetime ban following an investigation into his betting activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBA found that Porter had disclosed confidential health information to sports bettors. He then restricted his own participation in games to influence betting outcomes. One particularly suspicious incident occurred ahead of Toronto’s March 20 game against the Sacramento Kings.

Porter shared information about his health with an individual involved in sports betting, and an associate placed an $80,000 parlay wager predicting that he would underperform. The bet carried a potential payout of $1.1 million, but the sportsbook froze it before any winnings could be collected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The league also found that Porter had placed at least 13 bets on NBA games through an associate’s account between January and March 2024. Those wagers totaled $54,094 and yielded $21,965 in winnings.

Three involved bets on the Raptors to lose, although none were placed on games in which Porter played. Commissioner Adam Silver described the conduct as “blatant violations” of the league’s gambling rules.

However, Berardini’s investigation raises questions about whether Porter was actually threatened by the Mafia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the supposed connections to different criminal groups, Porter reportedly never spoke directly with the alleged bookmakers. Instead, the money he owed was sent to Kalaj or Awawdeh.

The investigation also uncovered suspicious links between the supposed organizations. The phone numbers associated with “Murray,” Porter’s alleged contact from the Jewish Mafia, and “Sal,” one of Vinny’s supposed enforcers, appeared to come from the same burner-phone service provider.

Even more significantly, Vinny’s number was reportedly registered to Bruce Pham, Awawdeh’s business partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

These findings prompted multiple professional bettors and a source connected to the case to suspect that Kalaj and Awawdeh may have been running a betting scam rather than representing separate criminal organizations.

The alleged arrangement involved middlemen collecting money when gamblers lost while finding excuses to avoid paying when they won.

Porter reportedly experienced this himself, once finding himself nearly six figures ahead before Awawdeh refused to pay his winnings, citing his previous late payments.

When Berardini questioned Awawdeh about whether Vinny was real, he reportedly refused to provide a clear answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the investigation does not establish that Porter was dealing with multiple Mafia organizations, it reveals how far his gambling reportedly spiraled beyond the basketball court.

A lifetime NBA ban had already ended his professional career, but the alleged debts, threats, and questionable betting connections suggest that the consequences of his gambling extended far beyond losing his place in the league.