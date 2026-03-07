Banned NBA Star Returns to Basketball on Saturday Amid Prison Threat

One of the NBA’s most shocking scandals is about to produce an unexpected sequel. A player banned for life from the league and facing a potential prison sentence is returning to professional basketball this weekend. The comeback will not happen inside an NBA arena, though. Instead, it will unfold in a small gym in Seattle.

And the player making that controversial return is former Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter. Porter, who received a lifetime NBA ban in April 2024 after a gambling investigation, is set to suit up for the Seattle SuperHawks of the United States Basketball League (USBL). The 26-year-old is expected to start Saturday night as the team opens its season against the Lilac City Legends.

Front Office Sports reporter Ben Horney first confirmed the news. “Jontay Porter, banned for life from the NBA, will play pro basketball tonight. He’ll start for the Seattle SuperHawks of the USBL,” Horney reported.

The announcement comes while Porter is still awaiting sentencing in a federal case tied to the gambling scandal that ended his NBA career. After pleading guilty in July 2024 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Porter faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Yet despite the legal cloud hanging over him, the former NBA big man is preparing to step back onto the court. Porter’s downfall came after a league investigation uncovered a betting scheme involving player prop bets.

According to federal prosecutors, Porter shared confidential injury information with gamblers and intentionally removed himself from games early to influence betting outcomes. Those actions helped bettors win large wagers tied to his statistical performances.

The NBA responded by issuing a lifetime ban, one of the harshest punishments in league history. Even so, the controversy has not completely ended Porter’s playing career.

After the ban, several overseas teams reportedly expressed interest in signing him. However, travel restrictions related to the ongoing federal investigation prevented him from pursuing those opportunities.

That situation ultimately led to his unexpected deal with the USBL, a smaller professional league that has positioned itself as a place for players seeking second chances. League CEO David Otto explained the reasoning behind the decision. “He’s a young guy who’s looking to redeem himself and rebuild his life,” Otto said. “That is what the USBL is all about.”

The signing immediately sparked debate online, with critics questioning why Porter is being allowed to continue playing while awaiting sentencing.

Jontay Porter’s time in the NBA

Before the gambling scandal overshadowed his career, Porter had quietly worked his way through several NBA and G League stops. The younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., Jontay entered the league as an undrafted prospect in 2019. Early injuries slowed his development, forcing him to bounce between organizations while searching for a consistent role.

Porter spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd, and the Motor City Cruise before eventually landing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-way contract in 2023.

His NBA production was modest but promising. Across 26 games with Toronto, Porter averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while showing flashes of versatility as a passing big man. However, the gambling investigation soon overshadowed everything he had done on the court.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 13, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter (34) is defended by Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Porter’s return raises questions that extend beyond one player’s comeback. The NBA’s gambling scandal has already expanded into a broader federal investigation that has implicated several figures connected to professional basketball betting networks. While Porter admitted his role in the scheme, authorities are still examining the wider operation.

For now, though, Porter’s focus appears to be on basketball. Saturday’s USBL game may not carry the spotlight of an NBA arena, but it represents a rare second chapter for a player whose career once seemed finished.

Whether that chapter becomes a redemption story or simply a brief return before sentencing remains uncertain. But for the first time since his lifetime ban, Jontay Porter will once again be stepping onto a professional basketball court.