Barack Obama Issues Challenge to Anthony Edwards to Settle Their Beef

You didn’t know it, but a video featuring Barack Obama and Anthony Edwards is exactly what you needed. The former U.S. President linked up with the Minnesota Timberwolves star for a lighthearted bonding moment. That’s what you thought, right? But no! Obama is simply throwing a challenge at the Minnesota Timberwolves star, and Malika Andrews’s clip is a witness to the same.

Obama and Edwards just turned a simple promo into pure entertainment. In a teaser for the June 19 launch of the Obama Presidential Center at Jackson Park, Obama begins as if he is prepping for an interview. Then comes the twist. A cheeky text exchange unfolds. Obama says he is busy. Edwards fires back with two words, “u scared.”

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Soon after, Obama steps out, chasing what he calls unfinished business. He finds Edwards on an outdoor court, already in rhythm. What follows is playful chaos. They battle in basketball and then shift to ping pong. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards drained every jumper in their HORSE game with his left hand, then capped it off with a dunk that Barack Obama had no answer for. “Even when I was your age, I couldn’t do that,” Obama said.

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Although Obama won the Connect Four game, he didn’t let go of the basketball prodigy without a challenge. So, while cooling down with their feet in the pool, the 64-year-old casually promised a rematch. “The next one is going to be on my home court at the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago,” Obama says.

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The clip wraps with a note announcing the center’s June opening to all visitors, followed by a cheeky asterisk that adds, “even Anthony Edwards.” So yes, looks like some beef needs to be settled now, especially with the former President throwing it out to the public!

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Anthony Edwards and Barack Obama’s rivalry goes back to 2024

The 4-time All-Star first shared a viral spark with Barack Obama at the 2024 Paris Olympics, featured on Court of Gold. During USA Basketball’s 50th anniversary in July 2024, Obama asked Joel Embiid, “He can hoop a little bit, huh?” Embiid replied, “Just a little bit.”

Then came Edwards’ moment. Standing right there, he fired back with swagger, “Man, y’all better stand down. I’m the truth…” and added, “These boys know.” Obama soon pulled in LeBron James and Kevin Durant to share the bold claim. Both embraced the confidence, letting the moment breathe and grow.

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Since then, their bond has stayed playful. At the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, Obama joked with J. B. Bickerstaff about playing Edwards, saying he “wore him out yesterday.” Edwards shot back, “He did aight for an old man, though.” Later, he smiled and said, “He my favorite person in the world,” adding, “We was kicking it yesterday. Me and him. I had a great time yesterday. I told him I was going to put on a show for him.”

Call it a rivalry nobody saw coming, yet now nobody can ignore. Barack Obama and Anthony Edwards keep raising the stakes with every playful jab. What began as a viral spark now feels personal. And as the stage shifts to Chicago, the energy only builds. So yes, this story is far from over.