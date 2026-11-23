Victor Wembanyama is quickly becoming one of the most dominant players in the NBA. At just 22 years old, the San Antonio Spurs superstar is already producing numbers that put him in the conversation for the league’s most prestigious individual award. His combination of scoring, rebounding, and rim protection has made him one of the most difficult players to contain, and his latest performances have only strengthened his case.

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The former No. 1 overall pick is now averaging 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 3.9 blocks through his first 17 games of the 2026-27 season. With the Spurs sitting at 14-3, Wembanyama is making a compelling argument for MVP consideration. His rapid rise brings back a prediction from former President Barack Obama, who expressed confidence in the Frenchman’s potential after San Antonio’s NBA Finals loss to the New York Knicks last season.

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“I think Wemby will be as good as we are projecting,” Obama said during an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast.

Obama made his comments while discussing Wembanyama’s future following the Spurs’ defeat in the 2026 NBA Finals. Despite the disappointing ending to San Antonio’s season, the former president remained convinced that the young center could reach the enormous expectations placed on him.

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However, while Obama’s prediction focused on Wembanyama’s enormous potential, the Spurs star’s recent comments have also raised questions about his approach to individual achievements. After scoring 50 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wembanyama appeared to take a shot at other stars who chase individual statistics.

“But unlike many of my peers, I’m not very good at stat-padding. So I haven’t reached it as many times as I should have,” Wembanyama said.

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The comment quickly drew attention, particularly because Wembanyama himself had pursued the 50-point mark late in the Pelicans game. With San Antonio comfortably in the 4th quarter, he remained on the floor long enough to make a step-back three-pointer that took him from 47 to 50 points while giving the Spurs a 108-82 lead.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noticed the contradiction during a discussion on The Hoop Collective podcast with Tim MacMahon.

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“You guys know I’ve been on the Victor Wembanyama train for a while. I get mocked for it. But is this not the definition of irony? Because did he not, just moments earlier, do stat-padding himself?” Windhorst said.

Windhorst clarified that he was not necessarily against players pursuing individual milestones. His issue was the apparent contradiction between Wembanyama criticizing other players for stat-padding while doing something similar himself. MacMahon also questioned the Spurs star’s tendency to make indirect criticisms without identifying the players he was referring to.

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Still, the debate over Wembanyama’s comments has not taken away from his remarkable production. Obama was particularly impressed by the Frenchman’s unusual combination of size and mobility. After watching him play in person during the All-Star Game, he admitted that he could not remember seeing someone so tall move the way the Spurs star does.

However, Obama also offered some advice. He believed Wembanyama would need to develop a reliable go-to move, add weight, and improve his conditioning to reach his full potential. Those areas have become important parts of Wembanyama’s development, but his fourth NBA season suggests that he is already taking another significant step forward.

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Through 17 games, he is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, and blocks. His 54.1% shooting from the field is also a major improvement from his previous seasons, making his offensive production even more impressive.

Those words are becoming increasingly relevant as Wembanyama continues to deliver historic performances. His latest performance against the New Orleans Pelicans provided another example of his dominance. Wembanyama finished with 50 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals in just 32 minutes as San Antonio secured a 114-91 victory.

It was his third career 50-point game and his second of the season. He also became the first player since blocks and steals became official statistics in 1973-74 to record at least 50 points, 15 rebounds, four steals, and five blocks in a single game.

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Still, the debate surrounding his stat-padding comments has created another talking point around his growing MVP campaign. If anything, his latest performances have placed him firmly among the leading candidates for the award.

The Spurs have won 14 of their first 17 games, and Wembanyama is leading the way with historic two-way numbers. Obama’s prediction that he would become as good as people expected is beginning to look increasingly reasonable.

At this rate, the bigger question may no longer be whether Wembanyama can live up to the hype, but how much further he can take his game.