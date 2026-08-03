Basketball Coach Dies at 44 After Tragic Jet Ski Incident in Russia

For more than two decades, Eduard Mikhailovich Sandler dedicated his life to building basketball in Russia’s Far East. His legacy was defined by his work as a coach, executive, and club leader, where he developed winning programs, helped shape young talent, and brought greater recognition to teams from Primorye and Sakhalin on the national basketball stage.

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His greatest achievement came when he guided Dynamo Vladivostok to its first Super League championship in the 2023/24 season and helped lead the club toward acceptance into the VTB United League, marking a historic moment for Far Eastern basketball. Sandler’s remarkable journey came to a tragic end on July 28, when Dynamo Vladivostok announced his sudden death at the age of 44.

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According to regional authorities and Russian media reports, the accident occurred overnight in Vladivostok while Sandler was riding a jet ski in the waters of Amur Bay. Preliminary findings indicated that he lost control of the watercraft near the 7 Foot Yacht Club area and struck a rocky shoreline. The collision caused the jet ski to overturn, and Sandler suffered fatal injuries. Emergency responders arrived at the scene, but he unfortunately passed away before receiving any medical assistance.

His legacy speaks volumes through his work with clubs including Vostok-65, Sakhalin, Spartak-Primorye, and Dynamo Vladivostok. Sandler became known as a basketball architect. His teams won national medals, captured championships, and consistently competed at a high level.

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Sandler’s passing came at a painful moment for the organization he helped build. Just weeks earlier, Dynamo Vladivostok had reached one of the biggest milestones in club history by earning acceptance into the VTB United League. The achievement represented the realization of a vision Sandler had pursued for years, bringing Far Eastern basketball into Russia’s top professional competition.

The club called it an irreparable loss for the Primorye sports community and for all of Russian basketball. Following Eduard Sandler’s passing, memorials were established at Dynamo facilities in Vladivostok, allowing fans, players, and members of the basketball community to pay their respects.

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A former rival honors Sandler “great basketball enthusiast”

Eduard Sandler and Andrey Kirilenko once stood on opposite sides in the 2020 election for the presidency of the Russian Basketball Federation. Despite their differences and contrasting visions their relationship remained rooted in mutual respect, which was visible in Kirilenko’s statement.

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“I’d like to begin by offering my condolences to his family and friends,” stated Kirilenko. “Of course, it’s very sad and bittersweet when someone passes away in the prime of their life. It’s a great tragedy. Sandler was a great basketball enthusiast, with his own unique personality—he was blunt and quick-tempered, but he loved the game very much. He never stopped pursuing his basketball dreams; he always pursued them. For many years, Eduard embodied basketball in the region. This is a great loss for the club and for basketball as a whole. Sandler was the driving force behind Dynamo Primorsky, which played so brilliantly in recent years. My condolences to all his family and friends.”

Sandler was a passionate, uncompromising, and larger-than-life basketball figure, known for his blunt personality, quick temper, and relentless determination to pursue his vision. Despite his intensity, his deep love for the game and unwavering commitment made him the driving force behind basketball’s growth in Russia’s Far East.