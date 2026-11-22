On or off the court, Draymond Green can’t catch a break. He is currently averaging only 3.2 points per game, and amid the Warriors’ recent losing streak, one NBA analyst asked a scathing question. Is Draymond Green Hall of Fame-worthy?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Green scored only three points in last week’s loss to the Mavs, and that put him in the crosshairs of many. This includes NBA analyst Eddie Johnson, who compared Green’s resume to players like Mark Aguirre, Tom Chambers, Shawn Marion, and Kevin Johnson, none of whom has made the Hall of Fame. The Warriors veteran soon clapped back, but Johnson had another round chambered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I named Aguirre, Chambers, Marion and KJ for a reason. Your defense and impact on winning are part of your case. So here’s the individual basketball question,” Johnson wrote back. “How do you weigh that against the individual résumés of those four guys who could actually carry a team if the star player they played with is injured?”

Johnson added: “Check my resume, even I did that many times. I got more players for you if you want? Just doing my job bro as an analyst. Isn’t that your main job now and basketball is only when Curry plays?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The criticism is linked to the absence of Warriors star player Stephen Curry. The team’s primary scorer sustained a right oblique abdominal tear during a game against Houston and has been out ever since.

In his absence, Green has scored fewer than five points in all three games he played afterwards. In fact, in the last five games, his highest total was the seven points he made against Houston, the day Curry became injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

So the criticism comes from a genuine question. Can Draymond Green score when Stephen Curry isn’t around? The answer can be found in a recent interview with head coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr claimed that Green and Curry “remain elite together offensively” and that they play the most beautiful 2-man game given their connection and chemistry on the court. It almost seemed as if Kerr was trying to trivialize Green’s lapse in performance until he outright admitted it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But when Steph goes out, it really limits Draymond’s impact offensively; there’s no question. And so we’re trying to sort through that and figure it out. The last few games have been tough for us trying to do so.”

Overall, it’s clear that Steve Kerr knows that Green’s performance has not been great despite his veteran status. The player isn’t in denial about it either. In a recent edition of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Green admitted that the past few games have made him experience “arguably one of the worst stretches of basketball” that he’s ever played.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team’s last four games have been blowout losses. Even rookie Yaxel Lendeborg hasn’t been able to help the Warriors overcome the loss of Stephen Curry. His injury has exposed a critical hole in their offensive strategy. Golden State clearly depends on its icon too much.

NBA insider Brett Siegel recently suggested that Curry is very likely to return before the team’s Christmas Day match against the Nuggets. If so, he would miss at least five more games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Draymond Green be able to prove his critics wrong? Perhaps only time will tell.