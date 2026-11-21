In September 2018, Stephen Curry arrived in Manila for an Under Armour tour. The exhibitions were usually silly competitions against fans, and he was not prepared when a professional Filipino player took him on in a skills challenge. That player, Peter June “PJ” Simon, won, and the moment became a lasting part of his legacy. Simon died on Friday night at the age of 46.

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Simon passed away after collapsing during a local game in Davao City, his former team Magnolia confirmed early Saturday. Videos that went viral online showed the Magnolia great having difficulty breathing before sitting down and clutching his chest. He was taken to San Pedro Hospital in Davao, where he was declared dead on arrival, according to sources.

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His teammates rushed to help, carrying him to a vehicle to take him to the hospital. Reports said the medical team tried to revive him, but his pulse stopped. He is survived by his wife, Jehza, and two children.

Simon’s career was built on persistence. The 16-year PBA veteran was a fifth-round pick in 2001, took a hard route through the Metropolitan Basketball Association and Philippine Basketball League, and was nicknamed “The Scoring Apostle.”

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He won all eight of his PBA championships with the Purefoods franchise, now the Magnolia Hotshots, including the historic 2014 Grand Slam. He was also an eight-time All-Star.

The Stephen Curry story is the one most people outside the Philippines remember. On Sept. 7, 2018, Curry joined a showcase at the Mall of Asia Arena as part of the Philippine stop of his Under Armour Asia Tour.

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A skills course featured PBA players, and Simon won the exhibition. Curry joined the action and lost to Simon in the skills course. Simon never forgot it.

“It was a dream come true for me and my coplayers,” he said. “I can’t believe I beat Steph in the obstacle challenge. When he congratulated me, it felt like I won a PBA championship!”

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He did have a shooting trophy of his own. In March 2019, the 38-year-old Simon won his first PBA All-Star Three-Point Shootout, edging rookie Robert Bolick 17-16.

“It’s an honor to win something like this at the twilight of my career,” he said.

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The tributes have been heartfelt. Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone, who coached Simon at Magnolia, said he was “devastated.” Former teammates James Yap and Marc Pingris led the tributes, and NLEX coach Jimmy Alapag wrote that Simon “always had my utmost respect on the basketball court.”

Magnolia retired his No. 8 jersey in December 2021 alongside Pingris’s. The team’s statement said it would always remember “the clutch shots and heat checks,” and, most of all, the person.

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The win over Curry made him a footnote in NBA lore, but in the Philippines he was a champion, a role model and a teammate. His death at 46 has left the basketball community in shock.