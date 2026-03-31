“Be Conscientious”: Billy Donovan Breaks Silence on Jaden Ivey Waiver Over NBA Pride Month Comment

It’s been a tumultuous weekend for the Chicago Bulls community, the NBA fans, and Jaden Ivey. Within hours of his online rant disparaging the NBA’s annual Pride Month celebrations, the Bulls waived the guard. This decision, of course, comes at a crucial time for the Bulls who have been struggling with an injury-ridden roster. Ivey had been rehabbing his injury and not had much time with the Bulls but the organization deemed his “conduct detrimental to the team.” The whole situation also puts Billy Donovan in a unique position, now without a backup guard and looking out for his players.

In his first public address since the entire debcle, the Bulls head coach shifted the focus to the well-being of his roster and the importance of mental health resources within a professional sporting environment. He expressed he has always been proactive about ensuring his players holistic health is met along with tactical and physical training.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think in this day and age, you have to be conscientious of all these guys may be going through things,” Donovan said. He did not criticize Ivey. His view was more about ensuring the wellbeing in house rather than a judgmental stance. “I’m not passing judgment on what Jaden is or is not going through. But I do worry about that, not only for Jaden, but for all of our players,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donovan’s concern is for the underlying factors that can influence player behavior in the modern era. He noted that, unlike previous generations, today’s athletes must navigate a complex landscape of physical and mental demands. They depend on trainers, medical staff, and coaches for the physical and basketball development but often lack expertise for their mental wellbeing.

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears Donovan is seeing the potential for players to spiral if they don’t get the care they need. This situation made him express a broader worry for all players in the league.”Are we providing the resources, which I think we do, to help them in any way we can?” Donovan asked rhetorically. “I think if any player reached out and said I need some help in this, we could help them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaden Ivey’s physical and mental health struggles went parallel

The decision to waive Jaden Ivey came after a rapid escalation of events. On Monday, March 30, Ivey conducted a series of Instagram Live streams in which he criticized the NBA’s involvement in Pride Month activities, describing the league’s celebration of the LGBTQ+ community as “unrighteousness.” The rants, which also touched on various religious and moral topics, immediately went viral.

Ivey’s downward spiral didn’t come out of nowhere. He went from the Pistons’ failing season to transforming the them into title contenders. A broken fibula in early 2025 ended that run. The Pistons traded him to the Bulls at the 2026 deadline but lingering knee issues left his availability questionable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the trade, he declared on social media, “The old JI is dead,” signalling a mental shift beyond basketball to cope with his injuries. At that time, fans had been supportive of his journey until his comments didn’t sit well for a large part of the fanbase. The team had decided to shut him down for the season to recover.

Until this Monday, Billy Donovan was likely waiting for improvement in Ivey’s status. The pivot from his physical to mental health drew a swift response from the team. In a statement, they claimed Ivey’s conduct didn’t align with the franchise’s core values.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of letting this situation haunt his remaining players, Donovan seems to turn inward. He’s prioritizing an environment where players feel equipped to handle the mental burden of the professional spotlight.