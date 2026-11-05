“Beat Up On Old Friends”: Klay Thompson Sends Message to Steph Curry & Co. After Game-Winner vs. Clippers

Klay Thompson couldn’t have chosen a better time to heat up. After hitting the biggest shot of Miami’s young season, the veteran sharpshooter now gets the matchup he has been circling: a return to Chase Center to face Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the Warriors, while Golden State arrives riding a five-game winning streak.

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That is what makes Thursday’s reunion more than a sentimental homecoming. Thompson helped the Heat improve to 3-5 by drilling a game-winning three with one second left in overtime against the Los Angeles Clippers, capping a 30-point night in a 117-116 victory. Now he must take that confidence into a building where Curry has just reminded everyone he remains capable of taking over a game.

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When asked about heading right into San Francisco to face his former franchise on the second night of a back-to-back, Thompson couldn’t suppress a grin.

“Hopefully I can continue to stay afloat because I made a lot of buckets in that building,” Thompson joked and very sneakily inserted a warning. “It’s fun to beat up on old friends, so that would be awesome to come away with a back-to-back win.”

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But Curry has given him a reason to temper the bravado. In Golden State’s most recent win, a 116-113 defeat of Phoenix, Curry scored 34 points with seven assists and six rebounds as the Warriors extended their streak to five. Thompson may be heating up, but he is walking into a Chase Center building where the Warriors’ best player is already operating at full temperature.

Thompson stepped onto the floor at Intuit Dome and delivered the kind of clutch performance that once defined his decade-plus in the Bay Area. His corner three, converted on an after-timeout inbounds play, turned a two-point deficit into a one-point Heat win.

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Beyond his clutch heroics, the 36-year-old veteran finished 8-of-17 from beyond the arc, serving as the emotional anchor for a Heat squad that erased a 15-point halftime deficit to claim its third win in a tough start to this season. After the game, he didn’t take all the credit and instead hyped his teammates.

“We talked about how we need to be gritty. We had a tough start to the year, a new group,” Thompson said after the victory. “Guys want it so bad, somewhat muddy on offense, but our defense, give credit to Pelle [Larsson] and Davion [Mitchell] in the backcourt. They put so much pressure and caught so many turnovers. And shoutout to Bam [Adebayo] too for the incredible night, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], everybody—just an awesome win.”

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Miami’s hard-fought victory was built on sheer resilience. After giving up 67 first-half points to the Clippers, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra challenged his roster at halftime to find a missing physical edge.

The Heat stepped up to the coach’s challenge in the second half, clamping down on defense to force overtime before Thompson’s final dagger secured the win.

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“We talked about at halftime that we’re going to have to prove we have some grit, collective grit that we hadn’t shown yet this season,” Spoelstra stated postgame. “It was just good to finally get some karma on our side. I think it was the karma of the defensive intensity and grit in the second half.”

Spoelstra reserved special praise for Thompson, who has worked relentlessly to stay in prime physical condition amidst age and past severe injuries.

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“He’s getting his legs under him, and he’s getting his game legs,” Spoelstra said. “He’s in shape, he works, he’s really been putting in a lot of time. It’s a phrase I used to use with Dwyane [Wade] all the time: three to one. It’s three to one the time you have to put in off the court, on off-days, even on game days, that you do for the actual minutes you play when you get to that age.”

“You can fight Father Time, and he’s doing it,” Spoelstra added. “He’s putting in a ton of time on his body, getting in shape, and that’s allowing him to show the skill set that he’s had throughout his Hall of Fame career.”

That matters because Miami’s offense still needs Thompson’s gravity. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo commanding attention inside, Thompson’s willingness and ability to fire from deep gives the Heat a different kind of spacing. Against a Warriors defense that will prioritize taking away the paint, his shooting could determine whether Miami’s stars have room to operate.

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Alongside Thompson’s heroics, Bam Adebayo may have gotten Dwyane Wade’s message and delivered a dominant performance with 35 points and 10 rebounds, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 27 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists. Davion Mitchell provided lethal defense while facilitating the offense, recording 10 assists and four steals.

Now the Heat head to Thompson’s old home. Thursday’s matchup in San Francisco carries immense narrative weight. Thompson spent 13 seasons with the Warriors, winning four NBA championships and creating one of the greatest shooting backcourts in basketball history alongside Curry.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that while time has softened the shock of seeing Thompson in a different uniform, facing his former star remains a poignant experience.

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“It’ll always be a little strange seeing [him] in a different uniform. But it’s getting a little less strange,” Kerr noted before the game. “Those first couple times were really bizarre. And then you get used to it. It’s a reminder that most of us in the NBA end up on multiple teams.”

The game also marks another homecoming for Andrew Wiggins, who joined Miami through the Jimmy Butler trade. While Dub Nation prepares to welcome back a key pillar of their championship teams, Thompson is also looking forward to an emotional reunion.

“I just can’t wait to go back and see familiar faces,” Thompson previously said about the upcoming matchup. “Not just the players, but the training staff, the equipment managers, the people who work the stands… I have friends for life in the Bay and LA, so it’s always special.”

Still, friendship will only go so far once the ball goes up. Thompson has made his intentions clear.

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“I want to beat them bad,” Thompson told reporters in Miami. “We’re all still very competitive in our mid-30s, and I love to go compete against them because they’re some of my best friends.”

Thompson has the shot, the confidence, and the history. Now he has to prove he can beat the team and the backcourt partner who helped him become a champion.