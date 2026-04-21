“Been Like a Second Father”: 29-Year-Old Warriors Star Pleads for Steve Kerr’s Return Amid Exit Rumors

When Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are unsure about the head coach’s return, the uncertainty trickles down to the locker room. That’s why not just the veterans, but even the 29-year-old who has stayed with the Golden State Warriors wants Steve Kerr to return. Pat Spencer’s journey from lacrosse to the NBA wasn’t straightforward, but Kerr was the biggest supporter.

“He’s been like a second father to me since I’ve been here, as far as just giving me guidance day in and day out. I think people realize when they see what Steve did in those Chicago years, but what they might not understand is that he had a similar journey. He was a little bit of a journeyman for a while,” said Spencer to the media.

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“From announcing to front office stuff, to coaching, to being a journeyman, to being a knockdown shooter for a championship team. So you need a level headed opinion, someone to bounce anything off of. He’s the guy to go to, so just grateful for our relationship. What he’s done for me. Can’t say enough about him. It’d be an honor to have him back here. I think they probably feel the same way. We’ll see how it plays out.”

When Steve Kerr shared an unceremonious huddle with Curry and Green after the Play-In exit, it sparked further questions about whether the ‘ dynasty had come to an end. Naturally, Spencer would be emotional as he connected with Kerr because they both experienced being “journeymen” who had to fight for every minute of playing time.

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Last April, the Warriors promoted him ahead of the playoffs, and Spencer contributed, scoring 36 points in 63 postseason minutes. He returned to the Warriors on another two-way contract the day before training camp. Kerr was a key advocate for converting Spencer’s two-way deal into a standard NBA contract in February 2026 after Spencer exhausted his 50-game limit.

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In fact, the head coach values Spencer’s high basketball IQ and his ability to “connect the dots” on the court. That’s why Spencer would even be the initiator, alongside Stephen Curry. This year, with a depleted backcourt, Spencer’s minutes doubled, and so did his scoring output. He was on a one-year deal and will become a restricted free agent in the summer. Amid this, he wants the head coach to return.

Kerr’s contract expired after Friday’s elimination, as he signed a two-year, $35 million extension in 2024 that has now run its course. That has made him technically a coaching free agent, though he confirmed the Warriors are the only team he would consider.

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Warriors decide timeline for Steve Kerr

Kerr’s press conference after the Suns’ loss hinted at him accepting that his tenure in the Bay Area has ended. “I still love coaching, but I get it,” he told reporters. “These jobs all have an expiration date. There is a run that happens, and when the run ends, sometimes it’s time for new blood and new ideas.” According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne and Anthony Slater, the 60-year-old has “placed a timeline of about one to two weeks, which is in alignment with management’s desired urgency.”

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Sources believe that the front office wants to give the head coach adequate time. Further, the report added that if Steve Kerr wants to return, “there’s a desire from management for him to sign a multiyear deal, instead of setting up a last dance farewell tour that would feel more about emotion and nostalgia than wins.”

Meanwhile, Draymond Green has stated, “I hope he’s our coach next year. I also hope I’m on this team next year. We also don’t know that, which we’ll get into. But I don’t know, man. It felt like that was it.” A lack of optimism from veteran Green and deflated words from Kerr have led Pat Spencer to plead with the front office to keep the head coach.