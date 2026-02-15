“Being Targeted”: Jaylen Brown Apologizes to Fans After LAPD Ruins Celtics Star’s All-Star Event

Be it against NBA officials or regarding his omission from the 2024 Olympics team, Jaylen Brown has been vocal about any injustice he feels he has faced. This time, though, the issue is against the entire city of LA. Representing rivals Boston Celtics at the All-Star weekend, the 29-year-old has faced a hostile environment in the City of Angels before, but this time it ruined his plans, and apparently, the 5x All-Star did not even receive any communication.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Celtics star tweeted his issue, “Beverly Hills is so trash I’m offended had a great panel about the future of culture with great guest people worked hard for this how dare yall.” Then, Celtics beat reporter Daniel Donabedian provided more context and shared the clip from Brown’s livestream.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m trying to just get some answers because we paid a lot of money for this, and we’re not really getting a clear reason why we have to shut it down,” Brown said on his stream. Later, he looked at the camera, explaining the situation to his fans. JB apologized to the fans for the inconvenience and, as he claimed, was not even at fault.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In LA, we’re just trying to have an event, a panel, talking about culture, talking about the future, talking about leadership, and for whatever reason, I feel like we’re being targeted. We have some cool stuff planned, my apologies to y’all. I feel like we’re being targeted right now. We’re getting shut down from doing a panel, talking about leadership and culture, you know, so I don’t understand what the reasoning is. But I’m trying to get some answers. It seems like some people are already pissed off,” Brown said.

The clip began when a LAPD officer explained to Jaylen that the panel had to be shut down. The Celtics star was confused since the owner of the place didn’t inform him about needing a permit. To further talk about the injustice, Brown explained that it was 7 in the evening, and yet he received the notice to shut down his panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

When JB asked the concerned officer where the orders came from, the answer was, “It’s beyond my pay grade.” Why this feels personal to him is because of the work that the Celtics star is doing behind the scenes.

The Boston XChange (BXC) is a nonprofit enterprise and long-term commitment founded by Brown to build generational wealth and foster cultural innovation in underserved and underrepresented communities. To develop this more, BXC has a partnership with MIT’s Martin Trust Center, RCC, and Harvard. Maybe there’s more to this incident than we know?

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaylen Brown’s accolade was potentially never his

Being on the receiving end of the wrong calls is what JB expects due to his outspoken personality. In an interview with Stephen A. Smith, the Celtics star opened up about his initial reaction to earning the 2024 Finals MVP. To everyone’s surprise, Brown did not expect to win the award because of other people’s bias towards him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think I deserved it right, but I did not expect it for reasons that we’ve been talking about earlier in this conversation. I feel like it’s because of who I am and because of how I approach things and what I stand for. It intimidates people and rubs people the wrong way.”

Beyond his on-court performances, Brown often speaks out on various topics, including social injustice and NBA politics. This has led to rumors labeling him as “not liked” within the league circles. In fact, Smith even confirmed it before their interview. It was when Jaylen Brown was furious and wanted the ESPN analyst to name his unnamed source. It could be entirely possible that this issue has continued off the court, too.