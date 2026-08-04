Beloved Basketball Coach at NBA-Producing High School Dies Tragically in Chicago

Long before he became a coach known for building character in young athletes, Tim Bankston was part of Simeon Career Academy’s storied basketball history. He belonged to the golden era of the Chicago powerhouse, a program that went on to produce NBA stars such as Derrick Rose, Jabari Parker, and Kendrick Nunn. Decades later, the former state champion and longtime mentor has tragically passed away, leaving behind a lasting legacy both on and off the court.

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The Chicago basketball figure whose influence stretched across generations was found dead on the morning of Wednesday, July 29, after a friend discovered him inside a home on Chicago’s South Side. Authorities later confirmed he had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

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According to 17th Ward Alderman David Moore, who graduated with Bankston, authorities told him that only one shell casing was found inside the home. Moore also said Bankston did not live at the residence where he was found. The 60-year-old lived in Gary and is survived by his wife and three children.

His son said to the media, “I gotta be strong for my mom, aunties, and my sisters. So I got you, that will be my worst time but he will be looking down right now. My dad, I have got his name and I carry its legacy.”

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For more than two decades, Bankston led the varsity basketball program at Thornton Fractional North High School in Calumet City. He joined the school in 1997 as a special education teacher’s aide and assistant basketball coach, then was promoted to head coach in 2002.

Never one to chase headlines or national attention, Bankston built his reputation through mentorship and player development. Former players often said they remembered him less as a coach and more as a father figure.

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Former T.F. North player Wayne Montgomery, who played under Bankston from 2004 to 2008, said the coach became a surrogate father after he lost his own father at a young age.

Bankston taught him how to be a man, stressing honesty, discipline, a firm handshake, and the importance of academic success.

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“He gave me those things that maybe my mother couldn’t,” Montgomery said. “Not a bad bone in his body. He was so much more than just a coach. A mentor, a friend, a teacher. He touched so many lives.”

More tributes pour in for Tim Bankson

Bankston’s basketball journey began at Simeon Career Academy, one of the nation’s premier high school basketball programs. He helped lead the Wolverines to a 53-47 victory over Evanston in the 1984 Class AA state championship game.

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His teammate, Ben Wilson, the nation’s top-ranked high school prospect, was fatally shot in November 1984 before the start of his senior season, a tragedy that left a lasting mark on Chicago basketball.

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More than four decades later, Bankston’s own death from gun violence has similarly shocked the city’s basketball community.

“Tim is a legendary figure in the Chicago basketball world,” said Teri Sampson, a Simeon teammate of Bankston. “In my opinion, he was the second-best point guard to come out of Simeon after Derrick Rose. Tough-minded. He was the one responsible for our toughness. Benji [Wilson] was obviously the most talented. But the leader of that team was Tim, by far. He had a willpower that was strong.”

Thornton Fractional High School District 215 mourned Bankston’s death in a statement, extending its condolences to his family, friends, and everyone affected by the loss.

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Bankston also helped preserve Chicago basketball tradition by creating the annual Bob Hambric Memorial Shootout, a two-day showcase that brought together teams from across the country while honoring his longtime mentor.

His contributions to the game were recognized in 2004 with his induction into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

To many, Bankston was more than a coach. He was a mentor, teacher, and father figure whose lessons extended beyond basketball.