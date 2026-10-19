Ben Simmons Calls Ex-76ers GM Daryl Morey a “Snake” in His ESPN Documentary Moments Before Heartbreaking Achilles Injury

Ben Simmons had an extremely difficult Sunday with his past in Philadelphia returning to the spotlight. Hours later, another setback threatened his future in the NBA. The former All-Star used a new documentary to revisit his fallout with the 76ers, taking direct aim at Daryl Morey.

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Then came the news that Simmons had suffered a season-ending Achilles injury while practicing with the Sacramento Kings.

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“Especially coming from up there, up top and upstairs, you’re vocally saying like you trying to get me out of there, whatever,” Ben Simmons said, accusing Morey of trying to force him out of the franchise in ESPN E60’s Being Ben.

“You trying to, you know, set things up, whatever. And I think at that point, I’m one of those people like, I’m gonna show you. You don’t want me here? I ain’t coming in. And that’s where it came from.”

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He didn’t stop at Morey, the Sixers’ former president of basketball operations, but also brought James Harden into the dispute. He alleged that promises involving the former MVP contributed to the situation.

“So it was never like I never wanted to be in Philly. Somebody had come in, obviously was trying to get me out, whatever, made promises to James (Harden). Obviously, James and he don’t have, I don’t believe they have a relationship anymore now, but that’s just the business.”

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He later made his feelings about Morey unmistakable.

“And there’s some good guys in there and some bad guys. There’s some people you can’t trust and some snakes, and I think he’s one of them.”

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The fallout began after the Sixers’ 2021 playoff loss to the Hawks. Ben Simmons struggled in the series. And his reluctance to shoot became a major talking point after their series ended.

Ben didn’t play for the Sixers again.

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Months of tension followed before the team traded him to Brooklyn, bringing James Harden to the 76ers in the deal.

Notably, James and Morey’s relationship didn’t last either. The Beard criticized the executive before the team traded him to the Clippers. Simmons referred to the deterioration of their relationship in the documentary, describing it as part of the business.

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The film also gives Ben Simmons room to discuss his connection to basketball beyond the controversies that have followed him. He refuted the idea that he stopped caring about the game.

“All these people talk about, I don’t love the game. That’s bulls**t. I love this game. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t have taken that year to focus on myself and get back to where I’m at,” Ben said, speaking at the Media Day.

It wasn’t just a passing phrase.

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Simmons tried to restart his career in Sacramento. The Kings signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. It gave the former No. 1 overall pick another opportunity after years of injuries and limited availability.

Fans often made fun of him for his offseason workout videos, criticizing him for not translating them into on-court results.

This time around, things proved different. Simmons recorded 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists against the San Antonio Spurs in the preseason. It offered a glimpse of the playmaking and transition ability that made him an All-Star earlier in his career.

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His fit in Sacramento’s system had given him a chance to rebuild his standing without the pressure that surrounded his final days in Philadelphia.

Right when everything was falling into place, he tore his Achilles tendon.

The reported torn right Achilles tendon suffered during the Kings’ practice on Sunday has now put that progress on hold. Shams Charania reported it as a season-ending injury. Ben Simmons faces another lengthy rehabilitation instead of building on his preseason momentum.

The timing is particularly cruel.