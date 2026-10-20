Ben Simmons’ Career Takes Cruel Turn as Marc Spears Reveals Kings Captaincy Plans Before Achilles Tear

Ben Simmons appeared to have found his calling (second calling) in Sacramento after spending an entire season away from the NBA. His preseason performances had given the Kings no doubt about their investment. And head coach Doug Christie was reportedly considering a leadership role for the former All-Star. Then came the devastating setback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Simmons tore his right Achilles tendon during a team scrimmage. It ultimately ended his 2026-27 season before it even began. And it brought an abrupt halt to a comeback that had started to look promising.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Another thing that I’m sure is gonna be tough is he was playing so well, maybe the best of any player on the Kings. I think Doug Christie was about to make him a captain,” ESPN’s Marc Spears said, revealing the extent of the Kings’ plans for Simmons. On a lighter note, Spears added, “Now, he’s gonna have to get back and, you know, maybe we’ll put an extension to the E60 now.”

Ironically, Ben Simmons tore his Achilles tendon on the day of the release of ESPN E60 documentary Being Ben. The documentary focused on the 30-year-old’s comeback journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Saturday, he texted me with all this excitement about the E60 coming out and getting his side of the story finally out. And then as it was about to play, he gets injured during a scrimmage, tears his Achilles. All his teammates came and gave him some love.”

The revelation offered a glimpse of how quickly Simmons had changed his standing within the organization. Sacramento was not simply looking for minutes from the 30-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team saw a leader in him.

Coach Doug Christie’s response to the injury reflected the personal disappointment inside the Kings organization. “Obviously a gut punch. We all love Ben, and we’re going to support Ben,” Christie said as he promised the team would stand with him through the recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s tough, man. Ben does so many different things; you don’t just fill a role like that. He’s a special, special player, but it’s going to take everybody pulling a little bit more in the same direction to give everyone enough.”

Ben Simmons had spent the 2025–26 season away from the league while working to get his body right. Especially working on his recurring back issues. After signing a one-year deal with Sacramento in September, he entered training camp hoping to revive a career that had been repeatedly disrupted by injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

His performance against the San Antonio Spurs offered an encouraging sign:

Simmons started and finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 26 minutes. It was the kind of all-around contribution that had made him such a valuable player earlier in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing made the injury particularly harsh.

What would have been Ben Simmons’ role as captain of a team?

A captaincy would have represented more than a ceremonial title for Ben Simmons.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA teams are not required to designate a captain, but the league’s Rule No. 3, Section III allows each team to appoint a captain and co-captain. The designated captain also has a specific role in asking officials about rule interpretations during a timeout charged to his team.

Beyond that formal responsibility, captains can act as the leaders who bridge the gap between players and coach. A key role that Michael Jordan played with the Bulls.

Reportedly, several teams haven’t even announced a captain. For example, the Celtics haven’t had a captain in a while. Meanwhile, the Knicks officially announced Jalen Brunson as the 36th captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given Simmons’ journey in the NBA so far, he has gone through a rough ride. An experienced person to lead the side.

His time in Philadelphia ended amid nasty internal turmoil. And the injuries hampered his run in Brooklyn. He then joined the Clippers before missing the entire 2025-26 season.

Sacramento offered him another opportunity to rebuild his reputation. And his preseason form suggested he could contribute without needing to carry the scoring load.

But before things could even take off, he tore his Achilles tendon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simmons will undergo surgery in New York City, with the Kings committed to supporting his rehabilitation. His immediate priority is recovery, not a return date or another contract.

The Kings’ support gives him a place to work toward that goal. But his next chapter will have to wait.