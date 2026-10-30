Ben Simmons Comes Clean on Retirement Plans After Season-Ending Achilles Injury

There was a time when an Achilles tear was considered a career-threatening injury for an NBA player. Dominique Wilkins proved otherwise in 1992, returning from the same injury to score 42 points in just his fifth game back. But for Ben Simmons, the challenge is about more than getting back on a basketball court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 30-year-old has already spent years fighting to get his career back on track. He has also built a life outside basketball, including becoming the controlling owner of a professional fishing franchise. Yet another major setback has not changed what he wants most.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you have done something your whole life and so you’re used to it, that is a big part of who I am. I know what I am without it now. But I do love the sport. I wouldn’t go through all this rehab and not play,” Simmons told Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

Simmons’ latest injury came during Sacramento Kings practice on October 18, when he tore his right Achilles tendon. He underwent surgery in New York City on October 20, ending his 2026-27 campaign before he could make his regular-season debut. And after everything he has endured, Simmons has made his intentions clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My mentality is that I’ll be back. I’ll do everything in my power to get back, get healthy and be better than I was before. There is nothing but time and opportunity to do so. So, I’m going to attack it the way I am now,” Simmons said.

Ben Simmons Has Already Faced the Possibility of Walking Away

This is not the first time Simmons has had to consider what comes next for his basketball career. He missed his entire 2016-17 rookie season after fracturing his right foot, although he bounced back to win Rookie of the Year the following year. He later became a three-time All-Star and earned All-NBA and All-Defensive honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

His career, however, has been interrupted repeatedly since his time in Philadelphia. Back and knee problems limited his availability, while he underwent back surgery in 2022 and later dealt with a nerve impingement. He played just 15 games in 2023-24 before managing 51 appearances across Brooklyn and the LA Clippers in 2024-25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simmons then spent the entire 2025-26 season away from the NBA. His last appearance came on April 29, 2025, against Denver in the playoffs, leaving him with another long road back before Sacramento offered him an opportunity. By then, his career had already been through three full seasons without an NBA appearance.

But basketball was never his only interest outside the court. In December 2025, Simmons purchased a 50% controlling ownership stake in the South Florida Sails, a professional sportfishing franchise in the Sport Fishing Championship. The club was valued in the high seven figures, according to league commissioner Mark Neifeld.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simmons has also been actively involved with the franchise. In May 2026, the Sails won the championship’s Blue Marlin Open in the Bahamas, with Simmons competing as an angler for his own team. It gave him another sporting pursuit to enjoy, but his passion for basketball never disappeared.

“Everyone has their thing that they love and they have passion for, and basketball is that passion for me. All these people talk about I don’t love the game. That’s bullshit. I’ve played through the injuries. I’ve broken my foot, I’ve rehabbed, I’ve had multiple back surgeries. I’ve been through it all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I didn’t love the game, trust me, I would be at home, I’d be fishing … but I love this shit,” Simmons said in ESPN’s E:60 documentary.

That attachment to basketball also explains why Simmons continued looking for another opportunity after spending a full season away. He had already acknowledged that there were moments when he questioned whether he could keep going. But when the Kings came calling, he was ready to give the NBA another shot.

Sacramento Gave Simmons Another Chance When Others Held Back

The Kings were not the only team interested in Simmons during the offseason. The New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves also showed interest, but Sacramento was the only organization to offer him a contract. General manager Scott Perry even travelled to Miami to watch him work out and understand why he wanted to continue playing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perry recalled asking Simmons what was driving his comeback. The answer gave the Kings a better understanding of what another opportunity meant to him. Simmons had two reasons for wanting to return.

“Scott, this is the first time I have been healthy in two years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And secondly, and probably most importantly … he said, I just miss playing basketball,” Perry recalled Simmons telling him.

Head coach Doug Christie also had plenty of praise for the veteran guard before the injury. He enjoyed having Simmons around the team and believed his basketball ability was something special. Christie also dismissed some of the negative perceptions surrounding the former All-Star.

“Nothing I read was true. I really enjoy being around the kid. He speaks. He enjoys basketball. He loves coaching,” Christie said.

“Like he’s special, like as a basketball player. You just you don’t see that often. So when you see greatness, you recognize that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Christie also pointed to the leadership Simmons was bringing to the group. Marc J. Spears reported that the coach was considering making him a captain, although the Kings never officially announced such a decision. For a player who had spent so long trying to find his footing again, Sacramento appeared to be offering something more than another contract.

Simmons’ preseason performances also gave the Kings reasons to be encouraged. He appeared in two games, averaging 10.5 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in 17.5 minutes per game. His second outing against San Antonio was particularly encouraging, as he recorded 14 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in 26 minutes.

The injury came just as he was beginning to find his place again. Simmons had started the preseason opener against Golden State and also started the finale against San Antonio. His opportunity to build on those performances disappeared before the regular season even began.

What an Achilles Injury Means for Simmons’ NBA Future

Simmons’ determination to return is clear, but the road ahead is far from simple. An Achilles rupture is among the most challenging injuries an NBA player can face, particularly because the tendon plays an important role in running, jumping and explosive movement. For a player whose game has relied heavily on athleticism, the recovery presents a major challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2026 study published in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine examined Achilles ruptures among NBA players between 2000 and 2025. Of the 15 players with adequate follow-up, 13 returned to the league, producing an 86.7% return-to-play rate. The average time taken to return was approximately 10.8 months.

However, making it back to the NBA did not necessarily mean returning at the same level. The study found that players averaged 5.4 fewer points and 7.6 fewer minutes per game after the injury. Their rebounds and assists also declined, while scoring efficiency took a hit.

There have been NBA players who managed to overcome the injury. Kevin Durant returned approximately 18 months after tearing his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals, eventually returning to an All-NBA level. He later revealed just how difficult it was to trust his body again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is career-ending, I’m done,” Durant recalled thinking immediately after his injury. He also said it took around 700 days before he felt like himself on the court again. His comeback showed that an Achilles tear does not automatically end an elite player’s career, but it also highlighted how long the process can take.

Dominique Wilkins provided another remarkable example. After tearing his Achilles in January 1992 at age 32, he returned the following season and scored 42 points against Chicago on December 8, 1992. He went on to earn two more All-Star selections, making his comeback one of the most memorable in NBA history.

Not every recovery has followed the same path. DeMarcus Cousins returned after his 2018 Achilles injury but never regained his previous All-Star form, while Kobe Bryant also struggled to regain his earlier level following his 2013 rupture. These examples show why Simmons’ determination alone cannot guarantee what his game will look like when he returns.

Sacramento’s Support Could Be Important During Another Long Recovery

For now, Simmons has chosen Sacramento as the place where he wants to begin rehabilitation. He has homes in Miami and New York, but the relationship he has built with the Kings has made the decision easier. The organization has continued to show support despite losing him before he could play a regular-season game.

“Everybody has been amazing from Scott to Vivek to Coach Christie and my teammates. Everybody in Sacramento has been amazing. They’ve shown a lot of support. That is the main thing, just showing that they’re there and they care. Everything else, I can deal with,” Simmons said.

His decision to remain in Sacramento also reflects the importance of having a familiar environment during rehabilitation. The Kings were the team that gave him an opportunity when his NBA future was uncertain, and Simmons wants to repay that faith by working toward another return. For now, completing the recovery is the priority.

“[Sacramento] is home for me. This is where I’ve built a home now. And I have the support. So, it just makes the most sense [to rehabilitate in Sacramento],” he added.

Simmons also recalled the moment immediately after the Achilles tear, when he was waiting on the court and thinking about what would come next. He knew another lengthy rehabilitation was ahead, but he had to decide whether he was prepared to face it. His response was to keep fighting.

“It felt like it was hours [down] on my knee that I was waiting [after the Achilles tear], but obviously it wasn’t that long. But I feel like in that moment I had to make a decision. … ‘Are you going to come back or let this hold you down?’”

“For me, it was just choosing and making that decision to keep going and fighting. I felt there is no other option. For me, it was like, ‘Let’s go.’ Surgery and start the rehab process,” Simmons explained.

The average recovery time in the NBA study suggests a return could be possible around the beginning of the 2027-28 season, although Simmons’ individual timeline remains unknown. His age, previous injuries and the demands of his playing style will all be relevant as he works through rehabilitation. Sacramento’s continued support gives him a place to pursue that comeback, but what happens after the recovery remains uncertain.

At 30, Simmons still believes he has plenty to offer in the NBA. He has already experienced the highs of being a No. 1 overall pick, winning Rookie of the Year and becoming an All-Star, alongside years of injuries and missed opportunities. Now, after another setback has taken away an entire season, he is preparing to fight for another chance.