Ben Simmons Ends Knicks Drama With Drastic Decision Amid Retirement Rumors, Per Reports

Ben Simmons walked into the NBA as the No. 1 Draft pick in 2016. The LSU alumnus was supposedly the next star of the league. However, his recent years of struggle with injury and public scrutiny put him in the backseat. Former NBA champ Jeff Teague criticized the Australian guard, saying he “runs like people on 2k.” And he also believes that it’s over for Simmons. Yet his athleticism makes him a potential fit, likely for the New York Knicks. But, is it so?

A while ago, reports said that the 29-year-old Clippers star is a free agent, and that has seemingly generated interest from the Knicks. Well, it looks like after Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, Simmons could be the fit, if not perfect. But just enough for Mike Brown & Co.

But sadly, the dreams are coming to an end after the latest updates from The Stein Line. Ben Simmons REJECTED a contract offer from the Knicks.

The Knicks tried pulling a bold move, offering Simmons a one-year deal, but he walked away. League whispers confirm it. With training camps looming, New York can only throw minimum money on the table. Simmons, though, spent the summer chasing something bigger after splitting last season between the Nets and Clippers.

Well, Ben Simmons entered the league as the 2016 first overall pick, but his true debut came in 2017-18 after a fractured foot stole his first year. He stormed in with 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.2 assists across 81 games, locking up Rookie of the Year. From 2019 to 2021, he became a three-time All-Star, topped the league with 2.1 steals, and earned All-Defensive First Team honors in 2019-20.

Yet injuries began chipping away at the shine. A back injury sidelined him briefly in February 2020, and a knee issue cut short his 2020 Bubble run. By 2021-22, a standoff with the Sixers mixed with recurring back problems kept him out entirely, prompting his move to Brooklyn. From 2022 to 2024, he logged only 57 games before surgery. In 2025, a Nets buyout led to the Clippers, where 51 games returned just 5.0 points. Career averages still read 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists.

Now, the plot takes an interesting twist when you also understand that the 29-year-old himself is uncertain about his future in the league.

Ben Simmons could draw the finishing line on his NBA career

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Simmons has already pocketed over $200 million while spending long stretches stuck on the bench as DNPs. He is now dropping hints that his future might steer away from the game entirely. Wealth secured, commitment questioned, and the silence feels telling.

After missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a back injury and mental blocks, Ben Simmons’ game collapsed. Confidence shattered, he became painfully gun-shy, avoiding shots beyond the easiest lay-ups while injuries piled up. Once coveted as a player, he turned into a tradable contract. The pressure from his shooting struggles now defines Ben Simmons more than his talent ever did, and guaranteed deals no longer secure him.

This summer, interest came from the Knicks, Kings, Suns, and Celtics. The Kings rejected him, the Suns chose Jordan Goodwin, and the Celtics signed Chris Boucher. The New York Knicks remain interested, but Simmons demands more than a minimum, lacking leverage. Options abroad, like Australia’s NBL, are unmentioned. Criticism and unresolved back issues have sapped his love for basketball, leaving early retirement a looming, real possibility.

Ben Simmons’ NBA story feels like a slow fade from bright lights to shadowed sidelines. Once a Rookie of the Year and All-Star, injuries and doubt have rewritten the script. Teams circle, offers come and go, but confidence and fire are missing. Even the Knicks’ table scraps cannot tempt him. The court that once defined him now teases an exit, leaving fans to wonder if the final buzzer has already sounded.