Ben Simmons Gets Disrespected on Live TV During Cavs-Timberwolves Game

Ben Simmons’ fall from grace feels unreal. It’s a mystery the NBA world has yet to solve. He was the No.1 pick of 2016. Endless injuries, public scrutiny, demands for better gameplay, and a lack of championships scarred his career. However, he vanished from the picture altogether after the 2024-25 season. Seemingly, no teams want him. But even in his absence, people talk about him, not in a good way, though.

The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at Rocket Arena on Friday. Amidst the Wolves’ 134-146 loss, their 38-year-old forward, Joe Ingles, scored a corner 3. Now, mind you, Ingles, just like Simmons, is an Australian hooper.

At this moment, Cavs broadcaster Eric Collins took his chance to grill Ben Simmons. As soon as Ingles hit the 3-pointer, Collins said: “The greatest left-handed Australian 3-point shooter, just a whisker better than Ben Simmons.” Brutal! Here’s what the broadcaster meant…

Eric Collins jokingly hailed Joe Ingles as Australia’s best left-handed three-point shooter, edging out Ben Simmons by a tiny margin. Seems like a clear tongue-in-cheek comparison given Simmons’ struggles from deep.

Meanwhile, Ingles chipped in 5 points and 3 assists in 6 minutes during the course of the game. Unfortunately, the night didn’t tilt towards the Wolves despite leading the matchup in the first half. However, under Donovan Mitchell’s leadership, Cleveland made a comeback in the second half, posting a whopping 47-point Q4 while Minnesota pushed through 43.

Now, coming back to Ben Simmons. Recently, LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, explained the former No.1 pick’s downfall.

Ben Simmons is almost a lost name in the NBA

Ben Simmons once tracked toward a Hall of Fame path. However, everything shifted in 2021. In Game 7 against Atlanta, he passed up a wide-open layup for the Philadelphia 76ers. Injuries followed, but more importantly, confidence faded. Now, Rich Paul told Max Kellerman Simmons had elite tools, yet felt content; as a result, the hunger disappeared.

“Everything that Ben wanted to happen for Ben happened. He was the No. 1 pick in the draft, he was Rookie of the Year, and he was a perennial All-Star. He was All-NBA; he got the max contract,” Paul noted.

USA Today via Reuters May 31, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) reacts after the basket during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards during game four in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

“There’s two ways to go about this. Either you love what the game brings you, or you love the game,” Paul also said. “And when you play this game for so long as a kid, and most kids don’t say, ‘I want to get to the NBA, and I want to be great for 15 years. ‘ No, they dream of making it to the NBA.”

Ben Simmons remains the NBA’s strangest echo. Now, only jokes follow him in his absence. However, Rich Paul’s words linger. Talent arrived early, and that hunger faded later. Thus, Simmons exists as a cautionary tale, discussing and defining what promise without obsession becomes.