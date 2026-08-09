Ben Simmons Issues Strong Statement Amid 76ers Rumors: “Wouldn’t Change the Story”

Ben Simmons has spent the last few years watching his NBA story get defined by injuries, missed seasons and questions about whether he could return to his former level. Now, the former All-Star appears determined to take control of that narrative himself. A new workout photo has drawn attention, while his latest message suggests Simmons has made peace with everything that came before. That matters as his long-awaited NBA comeback remains unresolved.

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Simmons accompanied the abs-popping photo on Instagram with a deeply reflective caption, writing, “I wouldn’t change the story.” He then acknowledged, “The highs, the lows, the pain, the time, the lessons. I embrace all of it. Every chapter built something in me that I couldn’t have built any other way.”

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He closed with a message that sounded less like a look back and more like preparation for whatever comes next:

“Proud of where I stand. Ready for wherever this goes.”

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The message carries particular weight because Ben Simmons’ career has taken a dramatically different path from the one expected when Philadelphia selected him No. 1 overall in 2016.

His physical decline intensified after his trade from the 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets in February 2022. A severe herniated disc suffered while preparing to play for the Nets eventually required microdiscectomy surgery in May 2022. That year marked the beginning of a cycle of back problems and nerve issues that repeatedly interrupted his attempts to return to form.

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The numbers tell the story. Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 season, played only 42 games in 2022-23, and appeared in just 15 games in the following season. The Nets eventually bought him out in February 2025, after which the former All-Star promptly signed with the Clippers. He then had a brief stint with the Clippers to close out the 2024-25 season.

Those setbacks also changed the way Ben Simmons approached his career.

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Rather than jumping back into the NBA grind immediately, he stepped away to recover and rebuild his body. His latest photograph offers another glimpse of that process. Simmons appears noticeably muscular.

However, for a comeback to work, looking healthy will not be enough. He has to prove that his body can withstand an NBA season.

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Philadelphia remains one of the most intriguing possibilities. Simmons himself opened that door when he told Men’s Health.

“Maybe I’ll go back to Philly.”

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With LeBron James joining the 76ers, the possibility of Ben Simmons returning to the organization where his career began has naturally generated another layer of intrigue.

The speculation intensified after Simmons previously shared an IG story featuring LeBron James’ latest sneakers, Nike LeBron XXIII “Old Glory”.

He added a pumped-up emoji to the image, giving fans another reason to connect his social media activity with the possibility of joining James in Philadelphia.

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But a reunion remains difficult to execute.

The Sixers have limited financial flexibility beneath the first-apron hard cap. It means the team would have to make another roster move before they could bring Simmons on a minimum contract.

For now, Simmons has left the destination unanswered. His latest message focuses on something he can control: the player he becomes after everything that happened.