Ben Simmons Shares Cryptic Update Amid Rumors of Teaming Up With LeBron James for a 76ers Reunion

It’s that time of the year in the NBA where even the smallest social media posts can become a talking point. Ben Simmons did exactly that with a single Instagram story, reigniting speculation about his next destination. The post itself was simple, but its timing immediately sparked fresh discussion on the former All-Star’s possible reunion with the 76ers, especially the possibility of playing alongside LeBron James.

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Simmons’ latest Instagram story featured Nike LeBron XXIII “Old Glory” sneakers accompanied by a flex emoji. The 23rd addition to the legendary signature line. On its own, the post revealed little more than an appreciation for LeBron James signature footwear. Yet it arrived while rumors surrounding Simmons’ NBA return continue to circulate, making it difficult to ignore.

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With LeBron James joining the Sixers’ pack, the story quickly became another piece of offseason speculation. Moreover, the possibility has already been raised by Simmons himself.

During a recent interview with Men’s Health, the 30-year-old admitted that he has considered returning to Philadelphia. “Maybe I’ll go back to Philly,” Simmons said while discussing his future in the NBA.

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He also made it clear that he feels healthy again and is committed to earning another opportunity after several injury-plagued seasons derailed what once looked like one of the league’s brightest careers.

However, Philadelphia isn’t the only team on his radar.

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Simmons also mentioned the Miami Heat as an appealing destination, praising both Erik Spoelstra and the culture. A defensive-minded roster built around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo could offer a natural basketball fit, allowing the Aussie baller to impact games through playmaking, secondary offense, and perimeter defense.

Above all, the reunion with the Sixers and LeBron James comes with significant hurdles.

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According to reports, the Sixers currently sit just $1.8 million below the first-apron hard cap. It leaves the organization without enough financial flexibility to sign Simmons to a veteran minimum contract.

Unless the Philly side finds a way to make room in the cap space, the numbers simply don’t work. Regardless of the mutual interests.

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The financial challenge isn’t the only concern.

Simmons also carries one of the league’s most complicated injury histories. After being traded from Philadelphia to Brooklyn, he underwent surgery to address a disc issue in his back. The procedure failed to completely resolve the issue, as recurring nerve problems continued to limit both his availability and athleticism over the following seasons.

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Stats illustrate that reality.

Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 campaign before appearing in just 42 games during 2022-23. Injuries restricted him to only 15 games in the following season. And his time in Brooklyn eventually ended with a buyout.

This lengthy absence transformed questions about his career from doubting his talent to concerns about durability.

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That’s why his next decision carries so much weight.

Whether Simmons ultimately lands in Philadelphia, Miami or elsewhere, his first challenge won’t be rebuilding his reputation. It will prove his durability and make him available for the 82-game stretch.

The Instagram story may have reignited rumors involving LeBron James and the 76ers. But any potential reunion still depends on obstacles far greater than speculation.