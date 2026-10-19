Ben Simmons Suffers Season-Ending Blow in Kings Practice Just Hours After ESPN Announces Documentary for His NBA Comeback

Ben Simmons’ long-awaited NBA comeback has taken a devastating turn. The Sacramento Kings guard has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during practice.

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“Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons was injured during a live drill in practice on Sunday, Oct. 18. An MRI revealed a torn right Achilles tendon. Simmons will undergo surgery,” the Kings announced in a press release this afternoon.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania further wrote, “An MRI confirmed a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon for Ben Simmons. A devastating turn of events on the eve of his NBA return after rehabilitating from back surgeries.”

Simmons signed a one-year contract with Sacramento in September after missing the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from persistent back problems. The former No. 1 overall pick entered training camp hoping to prove he could still contribute at a high level. There were encouraging signs early on.

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Ben Simmons’ last two games with the Sacramento Kings were both 2026 preseason games. Averaging over those two, he put up 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.5 steals, and 17.5 minutes per game. He shot 7-of-13 (53.8%) from the field and 7-of-8 (87.5%) from the free-throw line across those two games.

At 30, the former ROTY was looking for a fresh start after years of physical setbacks and questions about his future in the league. Ben Simmons underwent microdiscectomy surgery in May 2022 to treat a herniated disc.

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In March 2024, he needed another procedure to address a pinched nerve in his lower back. Persistent nerve pain hampered his mobility, while knee and calf injuries added to his struggles and made it difficult to stay healthy and regain his form.

Now, the Achilles injury has brought that momentum to an abrupt halt. The injury also casts a shadow over the release of ESPN’s Being Ben. The documentary was released just a few hours before the news of his injury.

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Ben Simmons was candid about his return and shared why his passion for hooping remains high despite the setbacks.

“I’ve played through injuries. I’ve been through it all. If I didn’t love the game, trust me, I would be at home. I’d be fishing. I can go to Australia now go get a nice home beyond the reef, fishing, find a wife, have some kids and call it a day. But that’s just…I love this sh–“

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He showed the same sentiment after the recent injury. The three-time All-Star took to Instagram and was aiming for another return.

“I’ve faced challenges before that tested me mentally, physically, and emotionally, and I’ve found a way through every single one of them. This injury is another chapter in my journey, not the end of my story,” Ben Simmons wrote on his Instagram story.

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“It’s never easy being away from the game I love, especially after everything it took to get back here. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that adversity doesn’t define you. How you respond to it does. I’ve been knocked down before, and I’ve always found a way to get back up. This time will be no different.”

So his first regular-season game since 2025 will have to wait another year. And judging by Ben Simmons’ story, he is ready to make that shift.