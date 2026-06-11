Ben Stiller’s Secret Knicks Move Gets Exposed by Kenny Smith as Actor Confirms ‘Insane’ Project

Ben Stiller thought he could keep his latest Knicks side project under wraps a little longer. Kenny Smith had other ideas.

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The lifelong Knicks fan joined TNT’s Inside the NBA coverage before New York’s historic Game 4 victory, where Smith publicly pressed him about something viewers had noticed throughout the playoff run. Stiller had been showing up around the team with a phone in hand, filming everything from pregame moments to courtside reactions and behind-the-scenes footage.

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“We see you around. You do a lot of video. Is this something that you are archiving?” Smith asked.

For a moment, Stiller appeared reluctant to elaborate. Even Shaquille O’Neal jokingly tried to steer the conversation away from the subject. But the actor eventually confirmed what many Knicks fans had been speculating about.

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“Thank you. Yeah, there’s a project in the works. Look, I would be doing it anyway, but it is part of some bigger project,” Stiller admitted.

The confession effectively confirmed reports that Stiller has been documenting New York’s playoff journey from a unique vantage point. As a lifelong fan who has followed the franchise since 1974, he has enjoyed access few supporters ever experience.

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“It’s insane. I mean, to be able to have that point of view, it’s fun to be able to share it with people,” Stiller added.

Page Six previously reported that Stiller is working on a Knicks documentary for HBO, helping explain why he has been filming so extensively throughout the postseason. The timing could not be better. New York is making its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999, and every moment of the franchise’s long-awaited run has become part of a story generations of Knicks fans have waited to see unfold.

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Knicks move Ben Stiller closer to project completion after historic Game 4 win

Ben Stiller was sitting courtside for one of the most remarkable games in NBA Finals history. The Knicks trailed by 29 points before storming back to defeat San Antonio 107-106, completing the largest comeback ever seen on the Finals stage.

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There was no shortage of material for a documentary. Jalen Brunson buried a contested three-pointer over Victor Wembanyama during the rally, while OG Anunoby delivered the defining sequence of the night. After Brunson missed a late jumper, Anunoby crashed the glass and tipped the ball in with 1.2 seconds remaining to give New York the lead for good.

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The comeback transformed Madison Square Garden from a stunned arena into absolute chaos. For someone documenting the run from inside the building, it was exactly the kind of moment that could define an entire project.

The Knicks now hold a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals and sit one victory away from ending a championship drought that stretches back to 1973. For fans like Ben Stiller, who has spent more than five decades following the franchise, the story is already historic. If New York finishes the job, his project could end up documenting one of the most memorable championship runs in Knicks history.