Best Moves Remaining for Lakers After Jonathan Kuminga Debacle

The Los Angeles Lakers’ two-month pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga turned them into a laughing stock when the 23-year-old athletic forward opted to sign a two-year, $12.4 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite Los Angeles offering a higher long-term salary through potential sign-and-trade frameworks, Kuminga chose the financial flexibility of a player option in year two, along with a guaranteed starting spot next to Anthony Edwards. The miss leaves front-office executive Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick searching for answers, with training camp just a month away.

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The Lakers remain roughly $8.1 million below the $209 million first apron, which is hard-capped at 16 guaranteed contracts, and need to trim the roster to become compliant. But they’re still lacking a clear answer at the starting power forward spot alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, and newly acquired center Walker Kessler. As the offseason is slowing down, Pelinka’s redemption might be in one of these moves.

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P.J. Washington

P.J. Washington was heavily linked to Los Angeles earlier in the offseason as a natural solution for the vacant frontcourt slot. However, he is currently under contract with the Dallas Mavericks on a four-year, $90 million contract extension signed in September 2025. The price of paying Walker Kessler $130 million is the inability to take a long-term contract.

Although reports previously suggested the Lakers had reservations about absorbing Washington’s contract, the urgency created by Kuminga’s decision with the Timberwolves could force the front office to revisit discussions with Dallas.



Washington offers elite defensive versatility, physical rebounding, and the ability to stretch the floor, the ideal fix for Doncic and Reaves’ drawbacks if the front offices can find financial common ground.

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Kyle Kuzma

Bringing back Kyle Kuzma would offer the Lakers a proven rotational piece who understands the pressure of playing in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old forward, who won the 2020 NBA championship with the franchise, is entering the final year of his four-year, $90 million contract at $20.5 million with the Milwaukee Bucks.

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While Kuzma doesn’t have Kuminga’s raw athletic ceiling, he does have perimeter shooting, floor spacing, and a familiar championship pedigree, combined with experience, making him a reliable fit next to Luka Doncic.



However, acquiring his expiring deal would require Los Angeles to package contract salaries such as those of Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, or Dalton Knecht alongside future second-round draft picks.

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De’Andre Hunter

De’Andre Hunter represents another realistic trade target entering the final season of his four-year, $90 million deal at $24.9 million with the Sacramento Kings.



LA previously explored trade scenarios for the wing around the trade deadline, and his combination of perimeter defense and size fits the two-way forward mold the front office desperately needs.

His contract would require a sacrifice similar to Kuz’s. Because Sacramento sits as a lottery-bound team looking to manage its long-term cap, a 2-for-1 trade structure, packaging player salaries and draft assets, could allow the Lakers to secure a proven defender before opening night.

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Saddiq Bey

If the Lakers look toward more offensive-minded perimeter options, Saddiq Bey emerges as an intriguing trade candidate from the New Orleans Pelicans. Bey averaged 17.7 points per game last season while connecting on 36.7% of his three-point attempts, offering reliability.

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With the Pelicans facing a logjam at the guard and forward positions following the addition of Bennedict Mathurin alongside Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones, the Pelicans could be motivated to move Bey in a package that might also allow the Lakers to explore depth additions like Yves Missi or Karlo Matkovic.

Kevin Love

Although he wants to reunite with LeBron in Philly, Kevin Love could reunite with Kessler instead. He remains one of the top veteran options available to fill the spot behind Kessler and Kevon Looney.

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The 37-year-old big man would provide essential rebounding, floor spacing and veteran leadership off the bench. While Love does not solve the starting-wing athleticism dilemma, his veteran minimum-salary availability gives the Lakers a low-risk anchor for the second unit.

Dwight Powell

This is a parlor mystery because we’re not even sure where Powell is right now. According to some reports, the Mavs quietly waived him with the possibility of signing him again. Veteran big man Dwight Powell stands out as an accessible frontcourt target.

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Having spent years playing alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas, Powell offers established pick-and-roll chemistry, relentless offensive rebounding, and a reliable interior presence. As a low-cost free agent or minor trade target, Powell could step directly into the backup role behind Kessler and Looney.

Adou Thiero

Instead of burning through future draft capital chasing short-term fixes, the Lakers might be better served by looking inward. Adou Thiero is exactly the kind of high-upside young talent that could make that approach worth considering. Sure, throwing a young player into heavy rotation on a contending team comes with real risk, but Thiero has the physical tools, the explosive athleticism, and the defensive instincts to grow into a legitimate two-way wing at this level.

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Pair that with minutes for Cameron Carr, and betting on internal development could be the move that keeps the Lakers’ remaining draft picks intact heading into the midseason trade deadline.